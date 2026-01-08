His & Hers episode 1 recap: A dead body and a huge secret

His & Hers is Netflix's latest mystery thriller series. It centers on Anna, a TV news anchor who has retreated into a quiet, isolated life in Atlanta following a personal hardship. When a murder occurs in the small Georgia town where she grew up, Anna becomes fixated on uncovering the truth and begins her own investigation.

Meanwhile, Jack Harper, a local police detective and Anna’s estranged husband, is officially handling the case and soon starts to suspect that Anna may be connected to the crime. We've watched all six episodes of His & Hers already, and will be recapping each one. If you need a breakdown of what all goes down in the first episode, all you need to do is continue reading!

Spoilers are ahead from His & Hers episode 1.

Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper in Episode #101 of His & Hers | Netflix

A dead body is found in the woods

The first episode opens at a crime scene. A bloody, dead woman is shown lying on the top of her car in the woods. It's raining. The episode then cuts to our main character, Anna, who quickly walks down the hallway to her apartment. It appears to be the same day since thunder can be heard in the background, and Anna is wearing a jacket with the hood up. She looks frazzled, and her apartment is trashed. She begins cleaning herself up, her place, and throwing things away.

The episode then cuts to our second lead character, Jack, lying in his bed at his place. He awakens after a little girl wakes him up. Her name is Meg, and it looks like she's related to Jack in some way. After getting himself ready for the day, Jack walks downstairs. This is when we meet a character named Zoe. Could this be Meg's mom? But who is she to Jack? It seems they have a close relationship.

Jack leaves home to go to work. After pulling up to the police station, he learns from his partner, Detective Priya Patel, that a dead body has been found. They head to the crime scene. Apparently, the person who found the body wants to remain anonymous. The crime scene they pull up to is of the dead woman shown at the beginning of the episode.

Meanwhile, Anna returns to work at a TV news station in Atlanta. However, we quickly learn that she's been gone for a year, for reasons yet to be revealed. Another news anchor, Lexy Jones, took over her position while she was gone. However, Anna is determined to earn her spot back and tells her boss Jim just that.

Jim isn't too receptive at first, but ends up being persuaded after Anna asks to be a field reporter on a current case in her hometown of Dahlonega. It's the same case of the dead woman in the woods. To assist her with her coverage is Lexy's husband, Richard Jones. He's her cameraman. Anna and Lexy don't have the best relationship, so why would she choose Lexy's husband to be her cameraman? It looks like Anna may be up to something.

The first episode then cuts back to Jack and Priya at the crime scene in Dahlonega. After looking over the dead woman's body, they discover that the woman was stabbed multiple times and that the killer left a message on her fingernails. They carved "two-faced" on them. Jack then calls the other police officers over to speak with them. He tells them not to tell the victim's husband of her death since he'll be the person to do so. He also tells them that whoever finds the victim's phone should bring it to him immediately. Then, they all break up to do their jobs.

The dead woman is identified

Anna finally arrives at the crime scene and greets Richard before they both set up where the other reporters are. Jack and Priya walk over to the reporters and tell them to move to another location, as they will come back and inform them once they have something. But before walking away, Jack does share with the reporters that the dead woman they found is Caucasian and in her thirties.

Jack begins walking away when Anna asks whether he knew the deceased. This is his first time noticing Anna, and her appearance throws him off. Priya basically questions Jack about Anna, but Jack makes it seem like she's just a reporter who's after information. He doesn't share that he and Anna know each other. We're then taken to a restaurant where Anna and Richard have lunch. While they're bonding, Jack stares at them from outside while in his car.

Suddenly, his phone starts ringing. It's his boss. In this moment, we find out that the dead woman's name is Rachel Hopkins and that her husband's name is Clyde. Jack hangs up the phone once the conversation ends and then heads to a local hotel. He followed Anna there. That's where she's staying, and he wants to confront her. But once he gets to her hotel door, he hears her having sex with Richard. He bangs on the door and then quickly walks away. Anna throws on a robe and opens the door to see Jack leaving. She then quickly throws on some clothes and leaves, but not before letting Richard know that Jack is her husband.

Jack gets back into his car while talking to Priya on the phone. He tells her to run a background check on Richard. Could he be jealous of him since he just slept with his wife?

Anna and Jack finally talk

After leaving her hotel, Anna returns to her childhood home and finds her mom sleeping on the recliner. Her mom's name is Alice. They hug as Jack walks through the door and starts picking up trash. While Alice is happy to see him, Anna is not. It looks like Jack is still close with Alice, even though he and Anna aren't on good terms.

Then, Jack and Anna finally talk. He reveals to her who the victim is, but tells her that she can't tell anyone. Anna promises him that she won't. According to Jack, Anna was friends with Rachel at one point even though Anna denies it. Alice then walks over and asks Jack when he arrived at the house. This confuses Anna since Alice just saw him come into the house a few minutes before. This is when Jack breaks down what's going on with Alice to Anna.

He tells her that, one day, Alice was discovered walking down the road completely naked. Jack tells Anna that he thinks Alice has Alzheimer's disease, but she refuses to see a doctor. During this scene, we also learn a little bit about why Jack and Anna are so estranged. Apparently, Anna had gone missing for a year, and Jack was looking for her but couldn't find her. He even lost his detective job in Atlanta in the process, which is why he moved back to Dahlonega. Their conversation doesn't end well, with Anna storming back into the house.

Anna betrays Jack

Jack then heads back to work to check on the dead body in the morgue along with Priya. During this scene, we learn that Rachel probably knew her killer based on the medical examiner's findings. The medical examiner also mentions that a lot of semen was found inside Rachel's body. She thinks that maybe the killer had sex with her before murdering her.

Before leaving the morgue, Jack and Priya are told by the medical examiner to provide their DNA samples since they worked the crime scene. This is done to eliminate any cross-contamination. Jack tells her he'll provide his samples later since he needs to head to Clyde's house to inform him of his wife's death.

Back at her childhood home, Anna sifts through her old belongings in her room and discovers a box containing tapes and a camcorder. She plays one of the videos, which captures her 16th birthday. The footage shows a younger Anna, a teenage Rachel, a teenage Zoe, a girl named Catherine, and another unnamed teenage girl, having fun. Anna watches the video for a little bit before shutting it off. She then digs deeper into the box and finds an old friendship bracelet. Elsewhere at the morgue, the medical examiner pulls out the same friendship bracelet from inside Rachel's mouth. That's weird...

Anna then receives a phone call from Jim, who tells her that she's set to go live at 6 p.m. that evening. She thanks him before hanging up. Meanwhile, Jack and Priya arrive at Clyde's house but he doesn't answer the door. Jack then tells Priya that they'll return in the morning.

After arriving back home, Jack heads to the kitchen. Zoe is standing in the living room, watching the news. During this scene, we learn that Zoe is Jack's sister. On the news, Anna suddenly shows up. She reports from the crime scene that Rachel Hopkins is the victim. Remember, Jack didn't want her to disclose these details and she did it anyway. He's not happy at all. The first episode then ends with a flashback to the night of Rachel's murder. We find out that Jack was hooking up with Rachel in his truck, not knowing that Anna was watching them from outside the car.

His & Hers is available to stream on Netflix right now.