His & Hers episode 2 recap: Jack learns about Rachel and Helen's blackmailing scheme

Spoilers are ahead from His & Hers episode 2!

The first episode left off with the shocking revelation that Jack was sleeping with Rachel Hopkins (the victim). In fact, he hooked up with her in the backseat of his truck on the night of her murder while Anna secretly watched them from outside. Could one of them have killed Rachel? It's possible, but we'll have to continue watching to uncover the full truth. Keep on reading to find out what happens next in the second episode of His & Hers on Netflix.

Tessa Thompson as Anna in Episode #102 of His & Hers | Netflix

Clyde Duffie is introduced

Episode 2 opens with Jack racing down the road in his truck, furious after Anna revealed on the news that the deceased woman was Rachel. Meanwhile, Anna sits on her hotel bed, scrolling through the Facebook profiles of her old friends. As we learned in the first episode from old video footage, Anna, Rachel, and Zoe were once close friends as teenagers. The footage also included two other girls, and in this episode, we discover that the previously unnamed girl is Helen Wang. This is one of the social media profiles that Anna looks over.

Suddenly, Jack shows up at her door. They begin arguing, and Jack warns Anna to stay out of his way and his case before storming out. The episode then cuts to Jack and Priya at the morgue. The medical examiner tells them about the friendship bracelet that was found in Rachel's mouth before she provides them with the tools needed to take their DNA samples. Once again, Jack tells her that he'll give her the samples later.

After arriving at Clyde Duffie's house, aka Rachel's husband, Jack and Priya talk to him about Rachel's death. During this scene, we learn that Clyde and Rachel had an open relationship. Rachel was allowed to sleep with whom she wanted as long as she didn't do it in their house or in Dahlonega. Clyde shares with Jack and Priya that Rachel loved sleeping with people she didn't care about, and that she enjoyed doing so in cars and trucks.

Jack then asks Clyde where he was the night Rachel died, and he explains that he was at home. Clyde even shows Jack and Priya security cam footage of that night. In the footage, Rachel is seen leaving the house on the phone before Clyde goes out to take their dog for a walk. Priya tells Clyde they've put a trace on Rachel's phone and are hoping it's charged and on so they can find it. Clyde then responds that he knows it's on because he's been calling it.

Jack tells him to stop calling the phone so the battery won't die. If it does, they won't be able to track it. Also, during this scene, we learn that Rachel wasn't the nicest person. Clyde even implies that this might have contributed to her death. That she probably pissed her sexual partner off, which then led to her being stabbed 40 times. Jack asks Clyde how he knows that Rachel was stabbed that many times, and he responds that he found out from Anna who visited him earlier that morning.

According to Clyde, Anna had asked him if Rachel might've told anyone who she was meeting in the woods. He told her that Rachel likely confided in Helen Wang, her best friend and the headmistress at St. Hilary’s. Yes, this is the same Helen Wang who was mentioned earlier in the episode. Elsewhere, Anna heads to St. Hilary's while on the phone with Jim. We're even shown a short scene of Jim back at the Atlanta news station with Lexy in his office. They watch Anna's news broadcast from earlier that morning. After watching Richard remove Anna's microphone, Lexy knows that something is going on between them.

Jack finds Rachel's phone

Back at Clyde's house, Jack and Priya finally leave. Jack tells Priya to take pictures of every camera outside the home. He thinks Clyde might not be telling the truth about where he was and what he was doing at the time of Rachel's death. He's his main suspect at the moment. Priya is skeptical at first, but then follows orders. Meanwhile, Jack gets into his truck and calls St. Hilary's to try to get in contact with Helen. Back inside the house, Clyde is actually on the phone with Helen.

They’re clearly hiding something. Helen tells Clyde that she’s dead if whatever they did is ever uncovered. That “something” seems to be on Rachel’s phone, because Clyde reassures her that in a day or two, the battery will die and the evidence will be gone. Before their conversation ends, Clyde demands that Helen pick up her phone later that night when he calls her. He then calls Rachel's phone again.

The episode cuts back to Jack sitting in his truck in front of Clyde's house. Suddenly, a phone starts ringing that isn't his. He looks around and finds Rachel's phone. Uh oh! Priya gets in the vehicle, and Jack immediately hides the phone before pulling off. Elsewhere at St. Hilary's, Anna finally arrives. We're then shown a flashback to her first day at the school. A young Anna and Alice walk through the doors and look around when Rachel, Zoe, and Helen approach them.

We learn in this flashback that Rachel knew Alice because she was her family's maid. Alice asks her to take Anna under her wing, and Rachel gladly agrees. However, it's easy to tell that Rachel isn't as sweet and innocent as she appears. The flashback ends, and Anna is then told by one of the school employees that Helen is ready to meet with her.

Meanwhile, Jack and Priya are discussing the case as they drive down the road. Priya thinks their next step should be to talk to Helen, but Jack keeps shooting her down. During this scene, Priya learns new information about Jack. She was already surprised to learn that he's married to Anna, but now Jack told her that his sister had been friends with Helen when they were younger. Priya's discovering secret after secret.

Anna meets with Helen

Inside Helen’s office, Anna and Helen have a strained, unsettling exchange that feels loaded with unspoken tension. Anna's goal is to find out who Rachel was meeting in the woods, but Helen is not being forthcoming with information at all. Anna lies and tells her that she has an anonymous source who has revealed the person that Rachel was seeing, but Helen knows she's bluffing and even calls her out on it.

Figuring she's not going to get any answers from Helen, Anna gets up to put on her coat and leave. In this scene, Helen alludes to a 20-year-old secret that Anna knows. She even makes an insensitive comment about a dead baby that affects Anna. Could Anna have lost a child before? It appears so. As Anna gets ready to leave, she overhears Helen's phone conversation. The caller informs Helen that Jack has been trying to reach her. Helen then smirks at Anna.

Back at the police station, Jack tells Priya he's going to work on getting in contact with Helen. When it comes to what he needs her to do, Jack tells Priya to start working on a court order for Clyde's phone records. Remember, Clyde is his main suspect in Rachel's death. Jack tells Priya that he also wants to know if Clyde ended up calling Rachel's phone after they told him not to. He thinks that if he had, he might have done it to intentionally run the battery down. Perhaps because there's something on the phone that he doesn't want them to see. Priya follows Jack's orders, while Jack heads into his office.

Seated in his chair, Jack calls the appropriate office to cancel the court order he had previously requested to trace Rachel’s phone. After hanging up, he tries to access Rachel's cellphone but is unable to. He then goes home and subtly deceives his niece, Meg, into taking a DNA swab for him. He knows he can't give his own DNA sample to the medical examiner because he slept with Rachel, so he uses Meg's sample instead.

The episode then cuts to Anna sitting in her car outside, staring at her and Jack's old house. A flashback takes us back to when Anna and Jack were considering purchasing the home. During the flashback, Anna reveals to Jack that she's pregnant and they kiss and embrace. Once the flashback ends, we're taken back to the police station. After looking through Clyde's phone records, Priya discovers that Clyde did call Rachel's phone after they told him not to.

Anna and Jack lost a daughter

At her childhood home, Anna finally sits down with Alice for an honest conversation about her health. Alice opens up about her struggles and explains that she had tried to reach out to Anna, but couldn’t get through because Anna wasn’t answering her phone. Anna apologizes, telling her that she needed time. In this scene, we learn that the reason Anna went missing for a year was because she lost her daughter and needed space to grieve and process everything. Anna tries to get her mom to go to a doctor, but Alice brushes her off.

Suddenly, her phone rings. It's Jim. Lexy hasn't shown up to do the evening news, and he needs Anna to come in as a last-minute replacement to anchor the broadcast. Anna decides to accept and heads to Atlanta. Meanwhile, at the morgue, Jack hands over his (Meg's) DNA sample to a worker. However, he doesn't just leave right away. He makes up a lie and tells the worker that he lost his wedding ring and thinks it might have dropped somewhere there. The worker is hesitant to allow him to search the area at first, but ultimately gives in.

Back at the police station, Priya receives an email about the crime scene photos. One of the pictures is of the footprints that were found near the scene. It's obvious that the person was wearing Timberland boots. While this scene is playing out, another is unfolding at Jack and Zoe's house. Zoe tells Meg to bring Jack's boots upstairs. His boots match up with the ones in the photo, which shouldn't be surprising since we already know Jack was in the woods with Rachel the night of her murder.

Back at the morgue, the worker walks into the other room to call a janitor. At this time, Jack looks into the drawer where Rachel's body is being kept. He uses her face to unlock her phone, and then walks into another room to look through it. He immediately deletes his and Rachel's text thread and then looks through the one with Helen. Based on the texts, Rachel and Helen were blackmailing Clyde. Jack also finds out that Helen knew about his and Rachel's secret affair.

The second episode then ends with Helen sitting in her office at St. Hilary's late at night. She picks up the office phone and calls the police station.

All six episodes of His & Hers are streaming on Netflix right now.