His & Hers episode 3 recap: A second dead body is discovered

Spoilers from His & Hers episode 3 are ahead!

The previous episode ended with Jack discovering that Helen had known about his secret affair with Rachel all along. He also finds out about their blackmailing scheme. When it comes to Anna, we finally find out why she went missing for a year. It's because she had lost a daughter and needed time to herself. Now, let's move along to episode 3 of His & Hers on Netflix to find out what happens next!

Poppy Liu as Helen Wang in Episode #102 of His & Hers | Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix

Jack admits his past affair with Rachel to Zoe

The third episode opens with Anna back at the news station in Atlanta to anchor the evening broadcast. If you recall from the second episode, Jim called on Anna to fill in after Lexy didn't show up. However, Anna never actually gets to go on air because Lexy finally shows up at the last minute. There's also a brief flashback shown from when Anna was a teenager at St. Hilary's. In the flashback, Anna, Rachel, Helen, and Zoe are hanging out at lunch when Rachel tells Anna to invite another student to join them. The student's name is Catherine Kelly, and she's an outsider.

At first, it seems like Rachel is being kind to Catherine. She even offers Catherine her own drink, but then she tells her that she put urine in it. The entire cafeteria starts laughing, and Catherine storms off. The flashback comes to a close. Back in the present, Jack is at home looking through photos and videos on Rachel's phone when he comes across BDSM-type videos of her, Helen, and Clyde. So, this video footage is probably what Rachel was using to blackmail Clyde.

After being interrupted by Meg, Jack then heads downstairs for dinner. But dinner goes left once Jack and Zoe start arguing. During their conversation, Jack basically comes clean about previously hooking up with Rachel and even on the night she died. However, he insists he did not kill her. Zoe also reveals to Jack that she knows about the DNA swab he did on Meg.

Elsewhere at the morgue, Priya delivers her DNA samples to a worker. But before leaving, she learns some interesting information. The worker asks her if Jack ever found his missing wedding ring that he was looking for the other day. This surprises Priya because she knows that Jack is estranged from his wife. However, she doesn't question the worker further.

Later, Jack heads to Helen's house while talking to Priya on the phone. He reminds her that their main suspect is Clyde and suggests Helen could be connected to Rachel's murder as well. Priya then mentions to him that she received the cast of the boot print from the crime scene, but Jack quickly steers the conversation back to Clyde. Knowing the print is his, he can’t reveal the truth. When Priya brings up her talk with the morgue worker, Jack deftly dodges this topic as well and instructs her to stake out Clyde’s house instead.

Jack hangs up and, after finding Helen’s house empty, learns from a neighbor that she’s staying late at the school. He heads there but can’t get inside St. Hilary’s and eventually gives up. Meanwhile, Priya follows Jack’s orders and tails Clyde by car. He stops on an abandoned street, tosses a bag into a dumpster, and drives off. Priya retrieves the bag and finds bondage gear inside. Then, she calls Jack and reports what she found.

Jack visits the crime scene

After buying groceries at the store, Jack then heads to the crime scene where Rachel was murdered. While there, he uses a flashlight to look over the area for footprints. However, he finds himself startled after he hears a car driving by. He continues walking to where he saw the car and comes across a cemetery. The groundskeeper spots him and aims his gun, but the situation is resolved when they realize they know each other.

After the groundskeeper mentions that there are cameras surveilling the area, Jack asks him if he could see footage from the night Rachel was killed. What he ends up seeing in the footage is Anna visiting their dead daughter's gravestone. Their daughter's name was Charlotte. Now, Jack knows that Anna most likely saw him hooking up with Rachel that night.

Elsewhere, Anna is shown driving back to her hotel in the rain when a flashback hits. In the flashback, she and Jack are trying to calm their daughter Charlotte, who won’t stop crying. They’re about to go on a date, but Anna insists they stay to care for her. Jack reassures her that Charlotte will settle down, and they decide to leave her with Alice. The memory fades, and Anna arrives at her hotel, where Richard shows up minutes later with a bottle of wine. After having a bad day, it's just what Anna needs.

Someone has murdered Helen

Later on, Jack gets a call that Alice has been found wandering the street naked again. He takes her home, and they discuss her health before the conversation turns to Anna. Alice tells Jack that if he still loves Anna, he needs to fight to win her back. Jack takes her advice and then texts Anna, saying they need to talk. After arriving back at home, he sits in a chair in his room and falls asleep.

It's the next morning, and Jack's phone is ringing. It's Priya, telling him that a second body has been found. He heads to the crime scene at St. Hilary's. As he walks into the building, he finds Helen's dead body lying on a table with her face covered by her hair. Blood is surrounding her head. He asks Priya who found the body, and Priya responds that it's the same person who called it in. The third episode ends with the person revealing themselves to be Anna.

His & Hers is now available to stream on Netflix.