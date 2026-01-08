His & Hers episode 4 recap: Anna and Jack finally talk about the past

Major spoilers are ahead from His & Hers episode 4!

For the first three episodes of His & Hers, it's been all about finding out who killed Rachel Hopkins. But at the end of episode 3, we learn that another person has been murdered. Jack arrives at the crime scene at St. Hilary's and discovers that Helen has been killed. Who did it? That hasn't been revealed yet, but we'll find out soon enough. Follow along with our recap below of episode 4 to see how the mystery thriller series continues to unfold!

(L to R) Tessa Thompson as Anna and Crystal Fox as Alice in Episode #104 of His & Hers | Netflix

Anna partners with the mayor

The fourth episode opens with Anna's news report on Helen's death. Remember, she was the person to find her body. The episode then shifts to St. Hilary’s, where the police examine the crime scene. Jack asks Priya if Anna mentioned what she was doing at the school. Priya explains that Anna told her Helen had left a message at her hotel, asking her to meet her there. She arrived, found the body, called Richard, and then called the police. Jack then tells Priya to call Anna's hotel to see if Helen really did leave a message.

Afterwards, he approaches Anna to talk to her. The tense conversation ends with Jack telling Anna not to leave St. Hilary's because she's still needed for the investigation. Later, Jack learns from Priya that Helen's call to Anna's hotel came in after midnight. However, Anna didn't receive the message from the hotel until early that morning. Priya still isn't sure who exactly the killer is. All she knows is that both Rachel's and Helen's murders are eerily similar. A knife was used in both killings, and a friendship bracelet was placed in both their mouths.

However, Jack still thinks Clyde is their main suspect. If he didn't do it, then he believes Clyde might have hired someone. Jack tells Priya to check Clyde's phone records and bank accounts over the last month. Priya then tells him about the background check that she ran on Richard. What she found was that Richard was charged with assault and battery three years ago after breaking a woman's jaw.

After learning this information, Jack heads outside the school to find Anna. However, she leaves before he can talk to her. Where did Anna go? Well, she's headed to the mayor's office. After two deaths in Dahlonega, the citizens of the small town are desperate for answers, and they want them now. Anna suggests to the mayor that they hold a televised town hall to address the community’s concerns and reassure residents that the situation is under control.

But the mayor isn't on board with her suggestion at first. He only reconsiders after Anna mentions his reelection chances being shot if he doesn’t act quickly. There has to be a reason why Anna is so adamant about this idea. Meanwhile, Jack and Priya visit the morgue to take a closer look at Helen’s body. In this scene, we find out that Helen's carotid and jugular veins were cut, her eyes were stapled shut, and a message was left on her forehead. Scrawled across her forehead in black ink is the word "Liar." These killings definitely weren't random.

As Jack and Priya leave the morgue, they talk about the case. It was initially believed that Helen called Anna's hotel after midnight, but Jack and Priya learn from the medical examiner that Helen was already dead by that point. That means the call couldn’t have come from her, and someone else must have made it. Now, they need to figure out where the call originated from.

Anna finally speaks to Alice about her health condition

After a second friendship bracelet was discovered in Helen's mouth, Jack does some snooping into Zoe's things. He knows she and Helen were friends at one point. He ends up finding the same bracelet in a box just as Zoe catches him. Although angry that he went through her things, Zoe explains to him that Anna made bracelets for her and the rest of their friend group when they were younger. Their conversation is interrupted after Jack receives a phone call from the sheriff. The sheriff informs him that he has to be at the town hall meeting later that night.

Elsewhere, Anna checks her voicemails at her hotel and finds one from the police. They called to check on Alice after finding her wandering the streets the previous night. Since this is the second time this has happened, Anna is concerned and decides it’s time to finally speak with her mother about her health and what’s been going on.

She heads to Alice's house, and they have a deep conversation. It ends with Anna telling Alice that it's time they get her some help. But before this conversation even happens, we're shown a flashback to when Anna was younger. It's around the time of her 16th birthday, and she and Rachel are chilling in her room. Zoe and Helen then walk in with alcohol, followed by Catherine. Anna is surprised to see her after the drink incident, but Rachel explains that she apologized and that they're cool now. Rachel then takes a photo of Catherine before taking another of Anna who is half-dressed. The flashback ends here.

Back at the police station, Priya contacts the agency that can trace the number from the call made to Anna’s hotel. She also inquires about her earlier request for Rachel’s phone records and learns that Jack had canceled it. We already know why, but this is shocking for Priya.

The town hall meeting spirals out of control

It's finally time for the town hall meeting. It starts off calmly, but shortly after Jack takes the stage, the mood shifts as angry residents demand answers about the recent murders. Jack doesn't do a good job of calming the crowd, and the meeting quickly descends into shouting and chaos. After losing control of the meeting, Jack leaves and Anna takes over.

But even with Anna at the podium, the crowd’s anger doesn’t subside. Anna stands there with a smirk on her face. This is what she wanted. We're then taken to the news station in Atlanta, where Jim looks over the live footage with glee. So, this was Anna's plan all along. She knew the town hall meeting would spiral into chaos, making for gripping television. Meanwhile, Lexy tells Jim she's heading to Dahlonega to file a report from the field. Jim is left flabbergasted. Now, what is Lexy up to?

Well, she's headed to interview Clyde about the recent deaths of Rachel and Helen, and she's bringing Richard along. It's her way of getting back at Anna. During the interview, Clyde announces to the world that he's offering a $50,000 reward to anyone with information about what happened to his wife. However, it's obvious that Clyde isn't being genuine about doing so. After the interview, Lexy and Richard have a brief makeout session outside Clyde's house before deciding to leave.

Elsewhere, Priya learns from the morgue worker that Jack's DNA sample's cross-contaminated. The worker found strands from two different people in it. Once again, Priya is left confused. While at home, she looks through an old St. Hilary's yearbook and discovers that Anna attended the school. But what really shocks her is when she comes across a photo of Anna, Rachel, Zoe, and Helen, sitting together in the school cafeteria, all wearing the same friendship bracelets. She then takes a photo of the picture.

Anna and Jack have a difficult discussion

After the town hall meeting ends, Anna decides to respond to Jack’s text about meeting up. They meet by a waterfall, where they finally have a heartfelt conversation. They discuss their daughter’s tragic death, how it affected them both, and Jack's secret affair with Rachel. In addition, Jack finally learns the reason Anna disappeared for a year. Anna basically explains to Jack that she just needed time to grieve their daughter's death, and she felt like he was more focused on moving on. So, she had taken time for herself and stepped away.

Now understanding and feeling remorseful, Jack approaches an emotional Anna and consoles her. This leads to them kissing before the episode cuts to them having sex in the backseat of Jack's truck. This is how the fourth episode comes to a close.

You can stream His & Hers on Netflix right now.