His & Hers episode 5 recap: Another dead body and trouble at a lake house

Spoilers are ahead from His & Hers episode 5!

We've now reached the penultimate episode of His & Hers, which means we're just one episode away from uncovering the full truth of who's been behind the recent murders in the small town of Dahlonega.

The previous episode ended with Anna and Jack finally talking about the unresolved tension that has been driving a wedge between them. It all stems from the tragic death of their daughter that happened a year ago. After that much-needed discussion, the estranged couple then hook up in the backseat of Jack's truck. Have they officially mended their fractured relationship? Let's move on to episode 5 to see what happens next.

Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper in Episode #102 of His & Hers | Netflix

Jack attempts to arrest Clyde

The fifth episode picks up right where the fourth episode left off. Jack and Anna finish hooking up in his truck, and Anna takes her leave. Does she think it was a mistake? The next morning, Jack wrestles with whether to send Anna a text. He still wants to be with her, but he doesn't know if she feels the same way.

Jack then heads to the police station. There, police officers are juggling numerous tips from residents trying to identify the person behind the recent murders. Jack is pulled into a meeting with his boss and several other officers. They want him to identify the killer as soon as possible since there's a lot of unrest in the town. Jack still thinks Clyde is responsible for the murders of Rachel and Helen, but Priya comes into the room claiming she has a lead.

Priya has uncovered a key connection. She's discovered that Anna, Rachel, Helen, and Zoe were all childhood friends who attended St. Hiary's together. They also shared a friendship bracelet. This is the same one that was found in the mouths of both Rachel and Helen when their bodies were discovered. Priya thinks that perhaps the friend group became bitter rivals, and that long-held grudges erupted into violence and murder.

With only two members of the friend group still alive, Priya suspects that Anna could be the killer. She wants to interview her to see if she shows signs that could confirm her involvement in the murders. Jack is absolutely appalled that Priya would even consider Anna as a suspect, but the sheriff allows Priya to proceed with the interview.

Later, Jack heads to Clyde's house. He hopes to finally arrest Clyde and close the case with the evidence he found on Rachel's phone. Jack tries to get Clyde to confess to the murders by pushing his buttons. He brings up Rachel and Helen's blackmail scheme, speaking to Clyde as though he’s certain he is the killer. He accuses Clyde of killing Rachel and Helen because he was afraid those private, sensitive videos on Rachel's phone would be exposed, which could ruin his reputation.

Jack even mentions to Clyde the text thread between Rachel and Helen that he found on her phone, which mentions blackmailing someone whose name starts with the letter "C." However, Clyde tells him that he wasn't the person they were blackmailing. That it's another person whose name also begins with the letter "C." During this scene, Clyde makes it known to Jack that he knows he was sleeping with his wife. Before leaving for the police station, Clyde tells Jack to get a good lawyer. In other words, Clyde is warning Jack that the tables have turned.

Jack returns to the police station and calls a local resident who submitted a tip recently. The resident claims he knew Rachel and that one day she asked him to drive her to a friend’s apartment in Atlanta. He stayed in the car while she went inside, and all he saw was Rachel come back out with her face bright red. He tells Jack that she had clearly been slapped by someone.

Priya questions Anna

Elsewhere, Priya goes to Alice's house to speak with Anna. While waiting for Anna to come downstairs, she chats with Alice and notices something off. Alice accidentally hands her water instead of the coffee she intended. Priya chooses not to comment on it, though.

Ultimately, Priya comes away from her conversation with Anna with no clear indication that she might be the killer. She leaves the house, telling her that she'll be in touch. Back at the police station, Jack calls the apartment complex where the resident who gave him a tip said he had taken Rachel to in the past. He asks the worker on the phone if he could provide a list of all the residents who have lived there in the past year.

He's trying to find out who Rachel had gotten into a physical altercation with. The worker agrees to pull up the records and send them over. Just as Jack hangs up the phone, Zoe walks into his office. She's scared that she might be next on the killer's list. Jack tries to reassure her that she'll be fine, but Zoe mentions Anna's 16th birthday. She basically tells Jack that something bad happened on that day, but is unable to go into detail because someone knocks at the door. It's another police officer with the list of all the tenants of the apartment complex.

Guess whose names are on the list? Richard and Lexy Jones. Jack leaves Zoe at the police station and heads to the local bar to question Richard. He tries to get him to confess to physically assaulting Rachel, but Richard claims he wasn't even in the country around the time she was at the apartment complex. During this scene, we also find out the story behind why Richard was arrested for assault and battery a few years back. According to Richard, Lexy had a stalker who visited their apartment. He confronted her, and she got aggressive. So, he hurt her.

Jack and Richard's conversation then turns violent after Richard makes a sly comment about Anna. The fight is broken up after a couple of bar patrons pull Jack off Richard. Anna finds out about the fight and begs Richard not to press charges. Meanwhile, the sheriff removes Jack from the case for his actions.

Back at the police station, Priya learns new information from Zoe about her old friend group. She learns that it wasn't just Anna, Rachel, Zoe, and Helen. There was a girl named Catherine too. Zoe even shows her a picture of Catherine in the St. Hilary's yearbook. Of course, we already knew this as viewers. Zoe returns home later that night and decides to take a bath. But as she relaxes in the tub, a mysterious figure breaks into the house and makes their way to the bathroom. All we see next is the figure standing right in front of Zoe in the tub. Oh no!

Lexy's true identity is revealed

Elsewhere, Priya sits in a chair in her room. She browses the internet on her laptop, looking for more information about Catherine. What she ends up discovering is that Catherine had a sister named Andrea who passed away. While all of this is going on, Priya's on the phone as well. During her phone conversation, she learns that Jack had been in contact with Rachel. This has only made her more suspicious of him.

At Anna’s hotel, she and Richard learn from the front desk that someone from the Atlanta news station called and canceled their reservations. Now, they're without a place to stay. Well, that's until Richard offers his in-laws’ lake house as an alternative. Anna is hesitant at first, but ultimately gives in.

As they travel there, the episode cuts to a flashback. It's a continuation of Anna’s 16th birthday. Rachel, Helen, and Zoe take Anna and Catherine into the woods, where they initially dance and have fun. The tone shifts when a group of older guys arrives with alcohol. Rachel had secretly invited them without Anna and Catherine knowing. She made a deal with them for money. The flashback ends on a disturbing note, with the boys attempting to sexually assault Catherine as she calls out for Anna.

Meanwhile, Jack finally arrives back at home. While looking through a St. Hilary's yearbook, he notices water droplets falling from the ceiling. He heads to the restroom upstairs to talk to Zoe, but discovers her dead body in the tub. The show then switches back and forth between Jack discovering Zoe’s body and what’s happening with Anna and Richard at the lake house.

At the lake house, Anna learns that it won't just be her and Richard staying there temporarily. Lexy is there as well. Richard tells Anna that Lexy wants to "bury the hatchet." He then says he's going to tell Lexy they've arrived. While Anna looks around the house, she comes across several family photos hanging on the wall.

But here's the shocking part. Some of the photos are of Catherine when she was younger, while others are more recent. After looking at one photo of Richard and Lexy together, it suddenly clicks for Anna. Lexy is actually Catherine, and the truth about her identity hits her like a shock. Dun dun duuun! The fifth episode ends here.

