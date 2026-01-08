His & Hers episode 6 recap and ending explained: The twist of all twists

Major spoilers are ahead from His & Hers episode 6!

Who's still reeling from the previous episode? Jack discovers Zoe’s lifeless body in the bathtub, while Anna uncovers that Lexy is, in fact, Catherine. Episode 5 left us eager to see how His & Hers wraps up. Now, we've finally reached the last episode. Who is the killer? Follow along with our recap of episode 6 to find out!

Tessa Thompson as Anna in Episode #102 of His & Hers | Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix

A fight breaks out at the lake house

The sixth episode opens with a flashback to Catherine's/Lexy’s childhood. In the scene, Catherine/Lexy, Andrea, and their parents are preparing for a boat trip. While the adults are already on the boat, Catherine/Lexy and Andrea remain in the lake house kitchen.

Andrea makes a cruel comment about Catherine's/Lexy’s weight and tells her to grab her inhaler before leaving. Angered, Catherine/Lexy takes the inhaler and empties it as she heads to the boat. Once on the water, Andrea suffers an asthma attack and cannot be saved. That's how Andrea died. The flashback ends here.

Back in the present, Anna pulls out her phone to call Jack. She's freaking out after finding out Lexy's true identity. She tells Jack that she dropped a pin to her location at the lake house and urges him to get there immediately. But Jack can barely respond, overwhelmed with grief over his sister’s death. Between his tears, he tells Anna that Zoe has been killed. She responds that Lexy did it and that Richard likely helped.

Suddenly, Richard appears in front of Anna and snatches her phone. Jack yells through the line that he’s on his way, but his progress is halted when Priya suddenly shows up, aiming a gun at him. After everything she’s uncovered about Jack and his connection to the case, she’s determined to get answers. Jack manages to sneakily get the upper hand and punches Priya in the face. He then runs to his truck and heads to the lake house.

Back at the lake house, Anna and Richard almost get into a physical altercation. Anna grabs her gun out of her purse and starts shooting at Richard as he runs away. However, she runs out of bullets and Richard then charges at her. Luckily, she acts fast enough and locks him in a room. But at this exact moment, Lexy comes charging at Anna with a flowerpot. They start tussling.

Meanwhile, the police finally arrive at Jack's house and rescue Priya. She then makes her way to the lake house while on the phone with the sheriff. We learn a lot during this scene. According to the sheriff, Clyde told him that Rachel and Helen tried to blackmail Lexy a while back. This even led to Rachel getting her face slapped. Aha! Apparently, Rachel and Helen were blackmailing Lexy about her sister's death. Remember in episode 5 when Clyde told Jack that Rachel and Helen were blackmailing someone whose name started with "C," and it wasn’t him? That person was Lexy, aka Catherine!

We're then taken back to the lake house, where Anna and Lexy are still fighting. Lexy gets hold of Anna's gun, not knowing it's empty, and aims it at her. Just as she pulls the trigger, Jack bursts through the door and rushes to protect Anna. As expected, nothing happens. Suddenly, a bullet soars through a window and fatally strikes Lexy in the head. Priya did it from outside the house.

The rest of the police force arrive and take over the crime scene at the lake house, while Anna and Jack talk briefly outside. Anna finally reveals to Jack what happened at her 16th birthday. She also explains to him why she never told him about the sexual assault incident. It's because she wanted to pretend it never happened. Jack comforts her, and now they seem to be in a much better place. Meanwhile, Richard is arrested.

Back inside the lake house, Priya and the sheriff go through Lexy’s belongings. During this time, the sheriff shares a memory from Andrea’s funeral. He recalls Lexy sobbing during the service, but when he encountered her in the funeral basement later on, she was eating donuts and smiling. Yeah, that's creepy! While looking through a drawer, Priya comes across nail clippings. It's Rachel's! Another officer then walks into the room with a knife. It looks like they’ve got their killer… or not!

The true killer is revealed

A year has passed since the tragic events at the lake house. Anna and Jack are happily together and expecting a baby. They live with Meg in a lovely Atlanta home, where Anna has resumed her job as a news anchor at the local station. Jack and Meg go to the news station to pick up Anna, then make a brief stop at the cemetery to visit Charlotte’s grave before heading to Dahlonega for a weekend with Alice.

While at Alice's house, Anna finds a letter addressed to her in her room. She takes it to the kitchen and reads it. This is when we find out who the real killer is. It's revealed to be Alice! In the letter, Alice explains why she killed Rachel, Helen, and Zoe. Through flashbacks, we see how everything plays out.

After losing Charlotte to crib death, Anna vanished a few months later. Alice was heartbroken over her sudden disappearance and spent her days watching old tapes, even visiting Charlotte’s grave in the hope that Anna might return. However, that never happened. During this time, she once saw Rachel having a secret affair with Jack in the woods. But she didn't intervene or tell anyone.

Eventually, Alice had only one tape left. It was of Anna's 16th birthday party. Yes, the same one that's been featured throughout the series. However, now we get to see an extended version of it. Basically, we learn that Catherine/Lexy wasn't the only one sexually assaulted that night. Anna was as well. This is what caused Alice to snap. Overcome with rage at what had happened to her daughter, Alice became determined to take matters into her own hands. She chose to take her revenge on those responsible by murdering them one by one.

Rachel's murder happened on the anniversary of Charlotte's death. Before brutally stabbing Rachel to death, Alice spotted Anna watching Rachel and Jack hook up in the backseat of his truck. Once Anna and Jack left the woods, Alice then attacked Rachel. She left the crime scene without clothes on and began walking down the middle of the street. Remember the different times the cops found Alice doing this? It wasn't because she had dementia, as originally thought. Alice planned this herself so that no one would ever suspect her as the killer.

In addition, she was able to easily kill Helen and Zoe because she had access to the keys of St. Hilary's and Zoe's house. But when it came to Catherine/Lexy in this whole plan, Alice never intended to kill her. Her plan was just to set her up as the killer, which she did by placing Rachel's nail clippings in a drawer and hiding the murder weapon at the lake house. However, she wasn't expecting Priya to show up and shoot her.

The letter concludes with Alice urging Anna to love her future grandchild as deeply as she loved her and to prepare them for a world that is unpredictable. After finishing the letter, Anna looks up at Alice, who is outside with Jack and Meg. They share a knowing smile just before the sixth and final episode fades to the credits.

All six episodes of His & Hers are now streaming on Netflix.