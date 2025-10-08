Hit Showtime series scores season 2 renewal (and we saw it coming)

You know those shows where you just know that they're going to be renewed, even before the network makes it official? This is one of those cases. Showtime has just announced the renewal of one of its newest series, a show that had tons of people tuned in throughout the airing of its first season.

Dexter: Resurrection will be back for another season

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection season 1 | Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

It's true. Dexter: Resurrection will officially be back for a second installment! The network announced this fantastic news on Oct. 8. Those who have been faithfully keeping up with the Showtime series are probably not surprised by this renewal.

Back when the show first premiered in July 2025, news broke that Dexter: Resurrection had a strong debut with viewership numbers that were nothing short of impressive. Across streaming on Paramount+ and its cable premiere on Showtime, the first two episodes reportedly drew in 3.1 million global viewers the weekend of its release. At this point, it was clear that the show had struck a chord with audiences worldwide. People continued to tune in every week, which led to its renewal today.

According to a new press release, the writers’ room is now open, meaning the team is actively starting to create scripts and storylines for the new season. Besides just a renewal announcement, fans were treated to a video from Michael C. Hall himself, sharing the exciting news. In the clip, Hall teased that Dexter's journey is far from over and that more details about season 2 will be revealed soon.

Dexter: Resurrection is a crime drama series created by Clyde Phillips. It continues the story of Dexter Morgan, the iconic fictional serial killer, following the events of Dexter and Dexter: New Blood. The first season picks up weeks after Dexter is shot by his son, Harrison. Dexter wakes from a coma to find Harrison missing. Feeling guilty for putting his son in danger, Dexter heads to New York City to find him, but his past catches up with him, especially when Angel Batista from Miami Metro shows up with questions.

Hall reprises his role as Dexter in the first season of the sequel series, while David Zayas returns as Angel and Jack Alcott as Harrison. The season 1 cast is also made up of Uma Thurman, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, James Remar, and Peter Dinklage. Guest stars include John Lithgow, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Jimmy Smits, David Dastmalchian, and many others.

Dexter: Resurrection's season 2 renewal comes just a couple of months after the cancellation of another show in the franchise, Dexter: Original Sin. That series was initially renewed in April 2025, but Showtime decided to reverse its decision and cancel it in August.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more information on the upcoming Dexter: Resurrection season 2!