Hotel Costiera season 1 episode 4 recap: The trouble with Bruno

For most of the first season, Daniel (Jesse Williams) has been on the hunt for the missing Alice (Amanda Campana). But leads have been few and often led to frustration. At the end of the third episode, he finally found his man—Bruno (Pierpaolo Spollon). But where would it lead? In the fourth episode of Hotel Costiera, titled “Hassan,” we learn a little more.

Let’s dive in. SPOILERS BELOW.

Daniel gets his man in Hotel Costiera season 1 episode 4

As we open, Daniel confronts Bruno in his grandmother’s house. Though Bruno tries to run, Daniel catches up. And he wants a word. He’s seen the footage—which shows Bruno pulling a gun on Alice in a parking lot. And Daniel wants answers.

It doesn’t take much to realize they have some kind of connection and are in some kind of trouble. But Bruno honestly doesn’t seem to know where Alice is, and likely didn’t hurt her. He does reveal that Alice left because her father, Augusto (Tommaso Ragno) asked her to leave. This is news to Daniel.

Once back on property, he seeks out Augusto. First, he runs into Adele (Maria Chiara Giannetta), who wants to have a word with Bruno. Daniel promises to bring him by, but first he seeks out Augusto. He learns they did fight, and Augusto did ask her to leave. It adds a wrinkle to the search.

But before Daniel can dive in, something else grabs his attention.

A boy named Hassan

During the cold open, we see a delivery to the hotel. Among the items pulled from the truck emerges a young boy who asks for Daniel. But when Daniel arrives, the boy gives little but his name—Hassan. Daniel asks Genny (Jordan Alexandra) to watch the boy.

Turns out Adele isn’t pleased to have a possibly missing child on the property. After a bit, she calls the authorities. Daniel and Genny are bringing Hassan to meet them, but when he catches sight, he runs. Daniel asks Adele to send them away and tries to get to the bottom of things.

Turns out Hassan was smuggled on the delivery by his mother, Amina (Abeer Hariri), who knows Daniel. It also turns out one of those posing as a child services employee is Albertini (Ivan Alovisio), who owns the factory where the delivery was sent. His suspicions raised, Daniel heads to learn more.

Hotel Costiera on Prime Video

While on site, Daniel and Bigne (Antonio Gerardi) discover things aren’t what they seem. Amina is being held hostage and, when released, helps paint a negative picture of the working conditions and Albertini. Turns out he killed a worker—something witnessed by Hassan—which led her to send her son to Daniel. She remembered him from working at the hotel.

With Albertini and his cohorts—including the corrupt cop Casertani (Francesco Sechi)—now behind bars, it seems Amina and others are out of a job. But Augusto steps in to help bank roll the facility and keep them employed. It’s a happy ending for Hassan.

Bruno the liar

With Hassan safe, Daniel brings Bruno to Adele. The exchange doesn’t go well or yield much, but it does spark something for Daniel. He realizes Alice ran to an old childhood haunt—the shuttered restaurant Marinela. He heads off with Bruno to get her.

At the same time, Alice is ready to come home. She calls her father and lets him know she’s coming back. But before she can get going, two armed men spring out and grab her. Daniel has arrived just in time to see her taken, and to take a hail of gunfire. Turns out Bruno wasn’t being forthcoming. He snatched Adele’s phone and gave Alice’s captors the heads up.

As we depart, Daniel is determined to get to the truth. That can’t be good for Bruno.

I liked the format and the style here. More and more, this series reminds me of a new, Italian take on the formula for Magnum P.I. I think Williams is solid in the lead role and I like the central ongoing mystery, as well as Daniel’s team. I’m having fun and I can’t wait to see where we go next.

Hotel Costiera is now streaming on Prime Video. All six episodes of the first season are now available to stream. Check back here as we recap all of season one!