Hotel Costiera season 1 episode 5 recap: Best laid plans

It’s nice when a plan comes together. It can be frustrating when a good plan is spoiled. That’s something Daniel (Jesse Williams) came to learn in the penultimate episode of Hotel Costiera, titled “Bruno.”

We shared what happen in the fifth episode of Hotel Costiera. Let's dive in.

The story of a necklace

We begin with a flashback to a different time in Positano. It’s the past and a young boy is watching with glee as the star Maria Callas comes ashore. She’s drawn a crowd, and she’s wearing a gorgeous necklace. The boy is entranced.

Flash-forward to the present and we meet Laurent (Jean-Hughes Anglade) who is working on a decent copy of said necklace. But he has designs on the original. He has since he was a boy. And now, he seems to be one step closer. His men arrive and have with them their prize—the daughter of the owner of Villa Costiera, Adele. Except it’s not.

Credit: Virginia Bettoja/Prime

Instead of the manager of the hotel, they’ve taken Alice (Amanda Campana). This is who snatched her—with the help of Bruno—to close the last episode. And though it’s not their intended target, Laurent decides to make the most of it.

Bruno undone

Meanwhile Daniel has Bruno (Pierpaolo Spollon) tied up at the Marinela. He’s none too pleased that Bruno has betrayed him—and Alice. Soon enough, Bigne (Antonio Gerardi), Genny (Jordan Alexandra), and Tancredi (Sam Haygarth) arrive for backup, and with tools. It all appears ominous.

Bigne and Tancredi show Bruno the tools available. And Daniel offers some threats. They learn that Alice was sold out to a gang of French thieves. But he refuses to say more. Daniel threatens serious violence, and as his friends hold him back, Bruno escapes. It’s just as planned. Daniel, with the help of a tracker planted by Genny, hope Bruno will lead them to Alice and her captors.

Bruno leads them to a meeting with Sabine (Chloe Hirschman). She works for Laurent, who isn’t pleased to get the wrong sister. She was sent there to kill Bruno, but instead tells him to disappear. It isn’t the meeting Daniel hoped to see, but they decide to follow Sabine.

Sabine leads them back to the hideout where Alice is hidden. It’s a local haunt, and it’s a tricky place to enter. When Bigne and Tancredi arrive, Daniel forms a plan. His friends are the distraction, and he’ll make entry.

A plan goes sideways

Inside the castle, Alice is being guarded by Sabine. She asks for a snack. Sabine, who has a soft spot, agrees to take her to the kitchen. Once there, Alice decides she’s going to make a break for it. She sneaks away and tries to find a way out of the castle.

Meanwhile, out front, Tancredi and Bigne have staged a car accident. They hop out and get into a dispute about who is at fault, with Genny acting as a witness. It rouses the guards, who come to the street to try and clear up the mess. It’s the perfect distraction for Daniel, who sneaks inside.

Credit: Francesca Di Stefano/Prime

As Daniel is making his way through the castle quietly, he stumbles upon Alice, who is free and looking for a way out. He knocks out Sabine, takes her weapon, and grabs Alice. Soon, they’re looking for their way out. But when he comes upon it, Alice hesitates. She has been told that if she doesn’t come through, her sister will be killed. On the cusp of escape, she’s afraid of the consequences and hesitates.

Outside, the ruse goes awry. Bigne is being held at gunpoint as Tancredi makes his move and things go off the rails. As we end, it’s unclear if anyone is injured in our group to make the distraction. But it didn’t go as planned.

Things don’t go well for Daniel, either. The delay is enough for them to be caught and surrounded. Taken in by Laurent and the rest, Daniel is told he needs to steal the necklace or Alice will be killed. That’s where we’re left on the cusp of the finale.

Thought on Hotel Costiera episode 5

The penultimate episode of the season usually ups the stakes in a big way. It wasn’t a shock that Daniel wasn’t able to spring Alice, but it does paint him into a corner for the finale. Can he find a way to get her back without stealing the necklace? That’s the question that will be answered in our final episode.

Hotel Costiera is now streaming on Prime Video. All six episodes are now available to stream. Check back here as we recap the whole season.