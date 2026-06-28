House of the Dragon season 3 episode 2 release time by time zone

House of the Dragon season 3 is officially underway and the first episode of the season certainly delivered upon the promise of an epic season opener!

The Battle of the Gullet was incredible and certainly secured a place among the best battles in the franchise. Of course, we could have done without the gut-wrenching ending of the episode, which saw our sweet Prince Jace and his dragon Vermax die in the battle.

Heading into episode 2, we’re not emotionally prepared for the fallout of Jace’s death and Rhaenyra’s reaction to learning about her son’s fate. We’re already prepared for Emma D’Arcy to break our hearts with their performance, and we’re eager to see how Rhaenyra will avenge Jace.

Episode 1 laid a lot of groundwork for what is to come and we're certain that episode 2 will be just as action-packed, even if there might not be a large-scale battle.

Tom Cullen (Luthor Largent) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

What time does House of the Dragon season 3 episode 2 premiere?

Keeping with HBO's released schedule for the show, House of the Dragon season 3, episode 2 will release at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and on HBO Max. It's the perfect primetime drop for the episodes, though if you happen to be based outside of the East Coast, the timing for the episode's release on HBO Max might be more or less convenient, as it won't arrive until the overnight hours for some fans or the early evening.

If you want to make sure you catch the episode upon its release, here's a breakdown of when episode 2 will be hitting HBO Max in several key time zones:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, June 28

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, June 28

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 28

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, June 28

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 28

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28

Canada: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, June 28

UK: 2:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, June 29

Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, June 29

Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, June 29

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, June 29

New Zealand: 1:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, June 29

Now, if you're someone who watches the episode on HBO's linear channel, you'll want to make sure to tune in at 9/8c when House of the Dragon season 3, episode 2, airs live on the network. If you miss the episode when it first airs, you can catch an encore directly after the initial HBO broadcast airs at 10:08 p.m. ET.

HBO will also be airing an encore of the season 3 premiere before the new episode with a special presentation at 7:46 p.m. ET. This is something HBO will be doing weekly, which will allow anyone who missed the previous week's episode to watch it before the newest episode airs on the channel.

Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO.

House of Dragon season 3 episode 2 runtime

According to the official runtime listed for the episode, House of the Dragon season 3, episode 2 should come in at 1 hour and 8 minutes. This puts the episode over an hour once again, but makes the episode just a few minutes short of season 3 premiere's runtime which clocked in at 1 hour and 13 minutes.

It's going to be interesting to see how many episodes in House of the Dragon season 3 will come in over an hour, but we'll definitely take the longer episodes! The episodes never feel dragged out, which is always a good sign for a show. After having to wait two years between seasons, we'll happily accept the longer episodes.