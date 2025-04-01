House of the Dragon season 3 gets exciting filming update (plus 2 new cast members!)

House of the Dragon season 3 just got a huge update that includes some top new cast members. Here's what we know so far!

House of the Dragon has become a worthy successor to Game of Thrones. The prequel is set 200 years before the first series and explores the "Dance of the Dragons," the civil war between the Targaryen clan that would forge the kingdom of Westeros.

Season 2 was mostly the setup for the conflict, with season 3 ready to kickstart it. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal gave some updates on filming and includes some big new actors joining up!

The fight for the Throne is far from over.



S3 of #HOTD is now in production. pic.twitter.com/NUe4POwIJM — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) March 31, 2025

House of the Dragon season 3 begins filming, adds to cast

First, let's start with the new cast additions. Tommy Flanagan, best known for roles in Sons of Anarchy and Braveheart, joins season 3 as Ser Roderick Dustin, the Lord of Barrowton and the head of House Dustin in the north, who is known as "Roddy the Ruin."

Also, Dan Fogler, who recently starred in the Oscar-nominated drama film A Complete Unknown, will play Ser Torrhen Manderly, a knight of House Manderly in the North. The pair joins James Norton, who will be playing Ormund Hightower.

Condal talked to Entertainment Weekly about Dustin and what he brings to the drama:

"I don't want to say much because I think this is one of those truly memorable Game of Thrones characters, and I'm very excited to bring him into the fold. But he is a fixture in Fire & Blood, and I think he's one of those true fan favorites. I'm very, very proud of the role that we've written."

Without giving away too many spoilers for non-book readers, Dustin leads the Winter Wolves, an army of 2000 "grizzled warriors" who throw the growing conflict into disarray. Meanwhile, Manderly is described as "clever, well-spoken, and corpulent" and more a political schemer in the civil war. Both actors are good choices for the roles and their additions should be a big deal.

What to expect from season 3

Condal talked more about season 3, which will open with the epic Battle of the Gullet, a massive sea conflict between the Triarchy forces, now in league with the Greens, and the Velaryons led by Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy).

"In many ways, the Gullet has been on the minds of the production for about three years now and trying to figure out how we were going to mount it in a way that was both producible and exciting, thrilling. The planning that has gone into this... basically all departments working in concert to really make a thing that nobody has ever done before."

Also, while there's no casting yet, a major character coming in season 3 is Daeron Targaryen, Alicent's son, who's been mentioned but not yet coming into the tale. With filming underway in the U.K. and New Zealand, Condal is promising some truly epic clashes to come.

"I will say that the war this season goes very hot, very, very quickly," Condal teased. "I think the people that were waiting and waiting for all of the horrible, brutal, pitiless bloodshed will be getting it in copious amounts."

The Dance of the Dragons is about to kick into high gear to make House of the Dragon Season 3 the best yet for the drama.

