House of the Dragon season 3 gets exciting producton update from showrunner

As 2024 draws to a close, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal is giving fans something to get excited about as 2025 rolls around. While we won’t be getting a new season of House of the Dragon in the new year, production on the show’s third season is going to be kicking off in the new year and it’ll be doing so earlier than we expected!

After rumors broke that House of the Dragon season 3 would begin filming sometime in March 2025, Condal has given an exciting update about the plans for production and it seems the work on season 3 will kick off at the top of the new year. Although Condal did not give an exact start date, he made it clear that production will kick off sometime in January, and work on the next season will run deep into the fall.

"2025 is gonna be utter madness from January like third until deep in the fall when we wrap production,” Condal revealed on The Stuff Dreams are Made Of podcast. “We do , I don't want to say it because it'll be a thing, but it's first quarter 2025."

This is definitely exciting news for fans as it should help guarantee the show is able to return for a third season sometime in 2026.

Of course, HBO has not confirmed when exactly season 3 might release but the fact that we’ve gotten new seasons every two years, it seems likely the network is targeting a 2026 release for season 3. More specifically, we imagine season 3 should arrive sometime in Summer 2026 as season 1 debuted in August 2022 while season 2 kicked off in July 2024.

While the show’s second season was met with mixed reviews, it seems HBO and the creative team behind the show are gearing up for what could be the show’s best season yet. Season 3 promises to kick off the Dance of the Dragons, including the Battle of the Gullet which was originally planned for season 2 before being pushed back into season 3. In fact, Condal is already promising fans the upcoming season will be the show’s best yet.

"I will say, this is the best season to come. There is, it is as outlandish as Leavesden Studios has been with our show to date. We've outlandished ourselves this time around. So plenty to see, it will be a good one,” he teased during his appearance on The Stuff Dreams are Made Of podcast.

We’re definitely inclined to believe him and we also can’t see a world in which season 3 isn’t an improvement on season 2 which defintely had its shortcomings. And with production set to begin in January, we should start to get more news about the upcoming season including some possible casting announcements and behind-the-scenes leaks as shooting begins!

2025 should be an exciting year in general for Game of Thrones fans. Not only will House of the Dragon season 3 begin production, but HBO will also be debuting a new Game of Thrones show with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. An exact release date is unknown for the show, but we know the series is coming sometime in the new year. The show is yet another prequel series and will draw inspiration from George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas following knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg.