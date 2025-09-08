Daryl and Carol return for a third season of The Walking Dead spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Unlike seasons 1 and 2, our duo will be facing foes and walkers in Spain.

But how do they manage to travel from France to Spain and why? In the season 3 premiere titled, "Costa Da Morte", Daryl and Carol actually begin their journey in London, England.

After successfully sending Laurent with Ash out of France, our duo follows the tunnel, arriving at a rather quiet and desolate London. But the city isn't quiet for long as walkers emerge out of nowhere, as they often do.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon _ Season 3 - Photo Credit: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC

Daryl and Carol seek refuge in an apartment building, but struggle to find food or water. After days of waiting for the walker horde to disperse, they are ready to accept their fate of having to fight their way out of the building.

Plans change when they meet Julian, who claims to be the last living person in London. Both are cautious of Julian, until he mentions owning a boat; however, he didn't complete boating courses.

After some persuasion to return to America with them, Julian agrees to help. Together, the three leave London on Julian's boat. But it doesn't take long for problems to arise. After Julian gets hurt, it's up to Daryl and Carol to navigate during a wild storm.

The next morning, the duo finds themselves ashore in an unknown location, with a damaged boat and walker Julian. Trying to set up camp on the beach proves to be difficult when a group of people emerges at night, dressed in animal skins and bones.

They raid the boat of supplies, leaving Daryl and Carol no choice but to abandon the beach and search the area. They find a park sign that reveals to them that they have landed in Spain, which means their journey back to America is far from over.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon _ Season 3 - Photo Credit: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC

Daryl and Carol's frustrations are valid, as it seems their only wish to return home continues to get derailed at every turn. How will they get home now?

Who were those people who raided the boat? What allies will they make in a new country? Considering TWD: Daryl Dixon season 4 will be its last, will that mean our heroes will be stuck in Spain until the series finale? We're going to have to tune in to find out it seems!

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 2, airs on September 14 on AMC.