How the Karma Vote impacted The Challenge 40 (and why it can never be done again)

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras ended with a bang after the two-part season finale brought surprises to the crowning of the winner. It's safe to say that no one could have predicted, either from the beginning of the season or the final challenge, just how much of an impact the Karma Vote would have on the outcome of the season.

This season was probably the most unique season the flagship series has attempted so far. The Challenge has done some pretty ambitious and out-of-the-box things, but bringing back 40 players from across its over two-decade reign on MTV was a huge undertaking. There were points in the season when it seemed maybe too ambitious, but in the end, the risk paid off.

Another risk taken during The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras was the eliminated players secretly taking part in something called the Karma Vote. This entailed the castoffs scoring the remaining players from one to five, with five being the highest score. We didn't know how much weight these scores would have on the outcome, but now we know.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead from The Challenge 40 season finale!

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras - MTV

How the Karma Vote played into the final

Since the active participants in the season weren't aware that they were being voted on based on how they acted, they weren't aware that they needed to be on their best behavior. Naturally, the players who got along and/or were aligned with others earned the highest scores. If you were someone like, say, Johnny Bananas, you were destined to lose this vote.

The scores from the Karma Vote were added to the players' scores from each checkpoint in the final challenge. They were each given an even number between two and eight. For the men, Bananas earned a two, Jordan earned a four, Kyland earned a six, and Derek earned an eight. For the women, Jenny earned a two, Michele earned a four, Tori earned a six, and Rachel earned an eight.

Once the Karma scores were combined with there checkpoint scores, their was no movement on the leaderboard for the men. Jordan's win in first place wasn't impacted by Derek's high Karma score. However, on the women's side, Rachel earning the highest Karma score possible was enough to edge her out of third place, surpass Michele, and tie Jenny for first.

TJ warned them that how they treat people matters, and some of them heeded that warning. But of course, the Karma Vote wasn't based solely on behavior, as other elements of the game and certain bitterness beyond their control was factored in. Big Brother and Survivor fans know that a bitter jury can change everything. Spite's a strong enemy on reality television.

The Challenge 40's Karma Vote wouldn't work again

Could The Challenge ever employ the Karma Vote again in a future season? It's possible, but it wouldn't be as pure and untainted. The competitors would know that it's coming and alter their behavior in order to ensure their score wasn't low if they made it to the final. Like all reality competition shows that recycle twists (cough cough Big Brother), future contestants always find a way to hack them in their favor.

If and when season 41 happens, TJ couldn't hint that how they treat each other should be under consideration. That's a dead giveaway that another Karma Vote could be in play, and suddenly you have some majorly fabricated butt kissing going on. But The Challenge has always been one of the best at keeping its twists and gameplay fresh. Give it a few seasons before bringing karma back around.

Now that we know how the Karma Vote changed the game in The Challenge 40, there will inevitably be fans who criticize its employment for allowing a tie for first place and lifting a competitor who technically placed third in the final competition all the way to first. But it's been known from the beginning that this was a possibility. It was part of the game.

Honestly, it was also time for some of these players to have a reckoning with how they act on this show and how they treat each other. If nothing else, the Karma Vote twist should have some of them looking in the mirror and reflecting on their character. Derek and Rachel were two of the kindest and most loyal players in Battle of the Eras and deserved their high scores and placements.