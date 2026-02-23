How many episodes are in Paradise season 2 (and when are they released)?

Hulu's most exciting new series has finally returned, and it's time to continue to unravel the truth about what happened after the supposed end of the world. Paradise season 2 made its premiere on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026 and reunited us with Sterling K. Brown's fearless and determined character Xavier Collins as her ventures beyond the confines of the bunker.

The first season's epic finale found Xavier learning some long-awaited crumbs about what really happened after The Day, and that includes the fact that there were actually survivors. Everyone and everything wasn't decimated as was once believed and purported by the government. Hoping to track down his wife Teri, Xavier leaving the Paradise bunker in search of more truth.

Paradise season 2 begins a brand new chapter for the political thriller, perhaps one that viewers might not have been expecting. In addition to the returning main cast members, the new season also welcomes Shailene Woodley and Thomas Doherty in major recurring roles. But when can fans meet these new characters and find out what Xavier learns on the surface?

What time does Paradise season 2 come out on Hulu?

Just like the first season, Paradise season 2 contains eight episodes and begins with a three-episode premiere. Hulu dropped the first three episodes of the second season on Monday, Feb. 23, and after the multi-episode premiere, the streamer will then release one new episode weekly on Mondays until the season finale releases on March 30. All told, the season will wrap airing in about a month.

According to Hulu, new episodes are released at 12 a.m. ET on Mondays, which means for those on the West Coast of the United States, Paradise season 2 airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. PT on Hulu. Some lucky fans in certain US time zones can watch the episodes in primetime right when they're released, but most of us will be checking out the episodes on Mondays, likely in the evening.

Take a closer look at when each episode of Paradise season 2 releases:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 "Graceland" Monday, February 23 Episode 2 "Mayday" Monday, February 23 Episode 3 "Another Day in Paradise" Monday, February 23 Episode 4 "A Holy Charge" Monday, March 2 Episode 5 "TBA" Monday, March 9 Episode 6 "TBA" Monday, March 16 Episode 7 "TBA" Monday, March 23 Episode 8 "TBA" Monday, March 30

In addition to streaming on Hulu, those with bundle subscriptions can also watch Paradise season 2 on Disney+ each Monday. The episodes are released at the same time and in the same cadence on both platforms. All eight episodes of the first season are also still available to watch on both streaming services. Whether before or after season 2, a full rewatch is exactly what superfans need.

Although there are only eight episodes, season 2 will cover lots of ground, going beyond the bunker and introducing its origins. As the official synopsis teases, "Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins."

If you watched Paradise weekly during its first season, then you know that the promise of "new secrets" should have us prepared for having our minds blown all over again. As if the reveal that the series took place in an underground bunker wasn't enough, season 1 kept the twists coming a mile a minute. We don't even know what we're in for with season 2 yet!

Watch Paradise season 2 weekly on Mondays on Hulu.