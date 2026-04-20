How Netflix became the home for some of the best video game adaptations

Thanks to animated shows and live-action series alike, Netflix has steadily become the home for video game adaptations. Most of their productions in this regard are known around the world, and considering their respective quality, it's easy to see why.

While some shows such as The Witcher may have come to mind, that series is technically based on a book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Their first foray into the uncharted world of video game adaptations came with Skylanders Academy, the third and final season of which came out in 2018. One year prior, they brought the famous Castlevania series of horror games to the small screens of television, and it was off to the races from there for the Netflix adaptations.

Castlevania: Nocturne S1. Elarica Johnson as Drolta in Castlevania: Nocturne S1. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Collecting acclaim with Castlevania

Consisting of four seasons, Castlevania first came out in 2017, and it was met with immediate praise for its spooky atmospherics and well-written dialogue. There's also a stellar cast, starting with Richard Armitage as protagonist Trevor Belmont, the last in a long line of professional monster hunters.

This has been consistently heralded as a high-quality show, a project of passion and creativity that resonated with fans of the source material. Newcomers were also fond of Castlevania on Netflix, which set the stage for several more video game adaptations on the popular streaming service.

Devil May Cry S1. Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante in Devil May Cry S1. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Most popular with regard to the animated video game adaptations on Netflix has undoubtedly been Arcane, the first season of which came out in 2021. One season has since been released, that newest collection of episodes being made available in 2024, each of these iterations starring Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell as the voices of Vi and Jinx, respectively.

Watched around the world, Arcane was adapted from the famous MMO video game League of Legends, fans of which were high on the show's overall quality.

Released between 2023 and 2025 were two seasons of a sequel series called Castlevania: Nocturne, which is based on the game Rondo of Blood from 1993. There’s also Dragon Age: Absolution and Cyberpunk Edgerunners, both of which came out entirely in 2022, and in that same year, Sonic Prime was graced with its lovely inaugural season.

Other animated shows like Dragon's Dogma (2020), Tekken: Bloodline (2022), and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (2024-2025) have bolstered the Netflix legacy of video game adaptations, along with such movies as NiNoKuni, as it came out in 2020.

The most recent for the animated video game adaptations as they’ve existed on Netflix was the hit Devil May Cry (2025), and for as much as could be made about that particular adaptation, none of this has even accounted for the service's live-action endeavors.

RESIDENT EVIL. (L to R) TAMARA SMART as YOUNG JADE, SIENA AGUDONG as YOUNG BILLIE, TAMARA SMART as YOUNG JADE in RESIDENT EVIL, SIENA AGUDONG as YOUNG BILLIE in RESIDENT EVIL. Cr. MARCOS CRUZ/NETFLIX © 2021

Based on the Capcom series of the same name, Resident Evil aired each of its eight episodes in 2022. Not the most acclaimed video game adaptation among the Netflix library—evident by its being cancelled after a mere single season—but still one that resonated with the franchise's diehard fanbase.

Upcoming shows like Minecraft and Assassin’s Creed—those being animated and live-action, respectively—are likely to hit home with critics just like their many counterparts that Netflix exclusively produced. Tune in for more information on all of these shows and more as information arises throughout the coming months!