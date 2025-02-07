We think this Hulu comedy got canceled before it's time (and so does its star)

Another one bites the dust, and this one is a very unfortunate misfire of a cancellation. Earlier this week, Hulu announced the cancellation of the Onyx Collection comedy series How to Die Alone, which was created by and stars Insecure and The White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell. The series released eight episodes across three weeks in September 2024 and holds a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the wake of the cancellation, Rothwell released a statement to the press, and she didn't shy away from the vulnerability and disappointment she feels because of this decision. Rothwell implored the importance of television reflecting the "diversity of the world" and underscores that representation doesn't begin and end with visibility: "It’s about ensuring that our stories, our existence and our cultural contributions are not erased."

Read more of Rothwell's statement via Variety below:

"I am shocked, heartbroken and frankly, baffled that Onyx has decided not to move forward with a second season of How to Die Alone. This is a tough reality to accept because the show is an undeniable critical, creative and award-winning success.

This show took me eight years to bring to life, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned in that time, it’s resilience. I’m not giving up. My team and I are committed to finding How to Die Alone a new home because stories like this matter."

Additionally, Rothwell explained in her statement that she won't be giving up on How to Die Alone. The comedy series will be shopped to other outlets in the hopes that another streamer could see its potential and save it from cancellation. Shows being saved by other streamers has become an increasingly rare practice, but if there's any show that deserves a second look, it's this one.

HOW TO DIE ALONE - NATASHA ROTHWELL - HULU | (Disney/Lindsay Sarazin)

How to Die Alone was an incredibly special show about a woman a lot of people can relate to. Mel works at the JFK airport and isn't especially fulfilled with her life. When she finds herself on the right side of a near death experience, she decides to turn over a new leaf and live life with a hopeful outlook. But with only eight episodes, Mel still had so much more time left on her journey.

It goes without saying, having already shared its high Rotten Tomatoes score, that How to Die Alone received positive reception from critics. The show earned three NAACP Image Awards nominations and an Independent Spirit Awards nomination for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series, all of which are still pending results at the time of its cancellation.

The show could very well be winning awards after having been canceled. Doesn't that feel wrong? If viewership had something do to with the cancellation (though a reason wasn't provided beyond Deadline musing about the restructuring of ABC and Hulu's drama comedy teams), scheduling could have had something to do with the show not connecting with a wide audience.

Releasing four episodes of a comedy upon premiere, then two the next week, then two the last week is a difficult format to help a show succeed. With only eight episodes, the release schedule should have been either weekly or all at once. You could argue that no matter how you release it, a good show will make an impact. But not in a crowded streaming market.

Rothwell's right to feel how she feels about her work not really having a real chance to thrive, and it's refreshing to see a television star and creator honestly share their thoughts about a cancellation. We agree with her! How to Die Alone deserved better, and another streaming service should definitely scoop it right up. Netflix has been hitting comedy homeruns lately. Maybe they'd like to add one more.

Still, if there are no takers to revive How to Die Alone for another season, Rothwell told The Wrap that she will accept its fate and remain proud of the story she told with the show. If you're a fan of the series, keep watching the show and keep your fingers crossed that Rothwell will manage to find a new home for one of the most underrated comedy series released in 2024.

How to Die Alone is available to watch on Hulu.