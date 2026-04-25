Hulu's 2023 docuseries is a must-watch for Tupac fans

Released in 2023, the documentary miniseries Dear Mama shines some meaningful light on a beloved American performer: Tupac Shakur, whose mother Afeni was a prominent part of his life.

There had previously been a documentary motion picture called Tupac: Resurrection (2003) that revolved around the famous rapper at hand, along with the biographical Unsolved miniseries from 2018.

Both of those are well worth a watch for fans of Tupac Shakur, but as for Dear Mama: The title of this lauded miniseries is, of course, named after 2Pac’s song of the same name, which he wrote for his headstrong mother, the aforementioned Afeni, who was a consistently prominent member of the Black Panther Party.

All five of its episodes of this documentary miniseries came out exclusively on FX between the dates of April 21 and May 12 of 2023, released to great acclaim from pundits of the industry. Some world-famous names are attached to their respective interviews, and each of them illuminates the legacy of Tupac Shakur.

On top of an executive producer credit from the famous Allen Hughes, several of Tupac’s closest friends show up to talk about their comrade’s lasting legacy. Those names include Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, along with Tupac’s favorite boxer “Iron” Mike Tyson. There's also Tim Roth, who showed up for a single episode of the Dear Mama documentary show.

Other names among the five-part miniseries at hand include Eminem and Shock G, along with a beloved American actress by the name of Jasmine Guy, someone who Pac constantly cited among the most cherished people who ever entered his life.

Even writing a book called Afeni Shakur: Evolution of a Revolutionary (2004) that revolves around Tupac’s mother, Jasmine is commonly associated with her link to the Shakur family in general, but in full candor, she's only scratching the surface of respective appropriate figures attached to the unsung miniseries.

Perhaps most prominent is a multifaceted figure by the name of Jamal Joseph, a member of the Panther 21; he was incarcerated for a time alongside Afeni Shakur.

The rapper's mother would later act as a defendant in Jamal Joseph’s trial, but that's not the only reason for which he's frequently remembered for his Shakur family relationships. He also harbored fugitive Mutulu Shakur, husband of Afeni and stepfather of Tupac, solidifying himself as a prominent part of the rapper's life, and the miniseries at hand.

While it's not exactly known by audiences around the world, Dear Mama proved resonant with pundits of the industry, receiving widespread praise when it comes to critical reception. It received two nominations with regard to the Primetime Emmy Awards, and individual pundits like Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter were positive in their respective reviews.

More than three years down the line, Dear Mama continues to resonate with those who check it out. It's an essential project for fans of the superstar rapper, a world-famous performer who well forever be cemented in the annals of popular culture.