Hulu announces surprise cancellation of hit series ahead of new season

We might only be three months into the new year, but 2025 is quickly shaping up to be quite an interesting year for TV fans. The first few months of the year have brought about a lot of unexpected cancellations and renewals for broadcast, cable, and streaming originals with many long-running shows receiving their walking papers and yet another series has now joined that list.

In a somewhat unexpected announcement, Hulu has revealed that the forthcoming sixth season of its hit animated comedy Solar Opposites will be the show’s final season. That’s right, the sun is about to set on the beloved adult animation series which will return for its final episodes this fall on Hulu.

At this time, no premiere date has been set for when the final season will arrive and it remains unclear why exactly Hulu has chosen to bring the show to an end after six seasons. While six seasons is quite a feat, Solar Opposites felt like the type of show that could have run for at least a few more seasons.

The one silver lining for fans is that it seems this was a decision Hulu made in advance which indicates that the writers likely had time to craft a proper ending for the series. It’s unclear how exactly the show might end, but it’s always nice when an established show gets the chance to run its course with a proper final season rather than an abrupt end without notice.

“Witness the wild chaos of this unhinged alien family as they get into hilarious mischief, all while the final chapter of an epic drama unfolds for the shrunken people they've imprisoned in their Wall. As the Solar Opposites navigate their unforgettable farewell, expect laugh-out-loud surprises at every turn,” teased Hulu of the final season which promises to be a can’t-miss event of the fall.

As Solar Opposites prepares to sign off with its final season, the hit comedy has lined up quite the guest cast for its final season. Among those lending their voices as part of the season 6 guest cast are Tiffany Haddish, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Beck Bennett, and recently minted Oscar winner Kieran Culkin.

Barring any unexpected change to the release strategy, Hulu should be dropping the full season at once binge style giving fans the choice of whether to binge the final episodes quickly or space them out in order to savor the final episodes of the series. It seems we have plenty of time to decide how we’ll enjoy the final season with Hulu deciding to hold the episodes until the fall, which will mark a first for teh show.

Aside from season 2 which debuted in the spring, every other season of the show has been released sometime in the summer between May and August. Instead, it seems we’re going to see the show drop sometime between September and November, the hope being that the season will arrive in the earlier part of that window with a September 2025 premiere date.