Hulu drops Kim Kardashian legal drama All's Fair trailer (and it actually looks good)

If you're in the market to get a divorce, you will be able to hire Kim Kardashian as your attorney starting this fall. Well, fictionally anyway. The super-famous socialite and reality television icon continues her foray into the acting and producing world with her latest collaboration with prolific producer Ryan Murphy. The new legal drama series All's Fair finally has a release window!

Ahead of Disney's Upfronts presentation on Tuesday, May 13, Hulu officially unveiled a generous first look at All's Fair, complete with a two-minute teaser trailer, the key art poster, a number of images featuring the star-studded cast, and the coveted release window. While the streamer didn't provide a month, the legal drama will be released this fall on Hulu, which could be anytime between September and November.

When the series was first announced in December 2023, it's no secret that some might not have expected the show to be good. But the release of the teaser trailer previews a show that looks sexy, expensive, mysterious, and heartfelt. The legal drama centers on a team of women divorce attorneys who represent women, but along with their high-stakes careers in a cutthroat business comes conflict with each other. Watch the teaser trailer below!

Ryan Murphy's All's Fair gets release window from Hulu

Beyond Kardashian leading the stacked cast, the main cast also boasts a murderer's row of award winners and frequent Murphy collaborators alike. Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close round out the series regulars, while recurring and guest stars include Matthew Noszka, Elizabeth Berkley, Grace Gummer, Judith Light, Ed O'Neill, Brooke Shields, and more. The trailer even teased an appearance from Jessica Simpson!

Currently, Hulu has confirmed how many episodes there will be in the first season of All's Fair, but we can assume there will be between eight and 10. The series began filming in October 2024 and wrapped by March 2025, but this is the first and most exciting release update we have received from Hulu. Not only does the show's premise sound incredibly entertaining in that uniquely Ryan Murphy way, but the teaser just upped the ante to one of the fall's most anticipated new shows.

Take a closer look at the official synopsis via Hulu's press release:

"A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it."

All's Fair on Hulu key art poster | Courtesy of Hulu

One of fall's most highly anticipated new shows

Seriously, All's Fair shot straight up my list of must-watch streaming shows to look out for this fall, and that's something I wasn't expecting. Not for any other reason than legal dramas aren't usually my cup of tea, but this one has a little something extra. If you're also sometimes on the fence with legal dramas, Murphy seems to have injected All's Fair with his signature blend of camp, high drama, and witty one-liners that far elevates the series above its baseline genre.

All eyes will certainly be on Kardashian's acting, as the series marks her biggest acting role to date since her leading role in Murphy's American Horror Story: Delicate alongside Emma Roberts in 2023. She's performing with some of the best A-listers around and, based on the trailer, holding her own pretty well. I'm looking forward to seeing what the season has to offer and if the new show's actually as good as it looks. We'll keep you updated on the release date once its announced.

Check out the first look images from the show below!

ALL’S FAIR - “First Look” KIM KARDASHIAN, NAOMI WATTS | (Disney/Ser Baffo)

ALL’S FAIR - “First Look” (Disney) MATTHEW NOSZKA, SARAH PAULSON, KIM KARDASHIAN, NIECY NASH | Courtesy of Hulu

ALL’S FAIR - “First Look” NIECY NASH, GLENN CLOSE, KIM KARDASHIAN | (Disney/Ser Baffo)

ALL’S FAIR - “First Look” TEYANA TAYLOR | (Disney/Ser Baffo)

ALL’S FAIR - “First Look” KIM KARDASHIAN | (Disney/Ser Baffo)

All's Fair premieres this fall on Hulu.