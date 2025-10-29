Hulu is changing locations for its top rated crime dramedy as a renewal is confirmed

There is some exciting news for fans of the crime dramedy Only Murders in the Building. There will be more from the podcasting trio.

It’s likely no surprise that Only Murders in the Building season 6 is happening. This is one of Hulu’s top shows, and the murder mysteries have shown no signs of slowing down throughout season 5. However, it is at the risk of getting stuck in a rut, so it’s also not surprising that the series is on the move.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING season 5 episode 9 (Disney/Patrick Harbron) MARTIN SHORT, STEVE MARTIN, SELENA GOMEZ, MICHAEL CYRIL CREIGHTON, NATHAN LANE

Only Murders in the Building season 6 is heading to another country

Now, the latest decision is a huge risk. For one, the murders are no longer going to be in the Arconia, with the podcasting trio heading to London, England for the case in Only Murders in the Building season 6.

The end of Only Murders in the Building season 5 brought us a twist that saw the trio debate over whether they should investigate a murder. A woman with red curly hair is seen running down some New York streets before collapsing in front of the Arconia, but she doesn’t quite make it to the gate. That is until her hand stretches out and touches the Arconia land. It counts, and so the trio decide they will investigate.

They’re not just investigating any murder, though. It’s that of Cinda Canning, the woman who inspired them to do their podcast in the first place. This death is clearly linked to her own podcast season, which is focused on a murder mystery in London, which means the trio will need to head there for at least some of the investigation.

The move to London could be a risky move, but it’s not like the show hasn’t been on the move in the past. In Only Murders in the Building season 4, the trio headed to Los Angeles for a while, only for the series to go back to New York for season 5. So, this doesn’t have to be a permanent move.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING - (Disney/Patrick Harbron) MARTIN SHORT, STEVE MARTIN, SELENA GOMEZ

Don’t rule out Only Murders in the Building season 7 just yet

A move to London and the decision to bring it all full circle with Cinda’s death is not a sign that the show is coming to an end. To be honest, there did seem to be hints that Only Murders in the Building season 5 was going to be the last, which is a great run for a show nowadays, but it’s not! We got the confirmation just ahead of the finale, which was great news considering the cliffhanger ending.

There is hope for a seventh season, as long as Disney and everyone involved in the series is up for it. According to Variety, showrunner and co-creator John Hoffman shared that if the ideas are there and everyone is ready for more, then he will keep going with the show, as it’s such a rare bird experience for all. That being said, he also knows that eventually it has to come to an end, and everyone needs to be on the lookout for when that is.

"I’d be an idiot to walk away from this one. It’s been the most rare bird experience — not to bring up birds again, because you’ve had enough of those over this last season. But it’s rare air to have an opportunity like this with the with the people we get to work with and to love it as much as we all do. Who knows? It may be this season; it may be next; it may be somewhere down the road."

For now, it’s not the end. We have another season coming, and hopefully, that’s in the summer or early fall of 2026.

Only Murders in the Building is available to stream on Hulu.