Hulu shouldn't have scrapped the Buffy reboot and new details make it more painful

For years, the probability of ever returning to Sunnydale, California for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot or revival felt impossible. There had been plenty of chatter in the years following the generation-defining series' ending in 2003, including a television reboot attempt in 2018 that never made significant progression. However, the most recent failed attempt stings the most.

In February 2025, the stars seemed to align when word of Hulu working on a Buffy the Vampire Slayer continuation series with Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao and original series star Sarah Michelle Gellar hit the internet. After a bit of development and an extensive casting process to find the new slayer, a pilot was filmed. Ultimately, Gellar announced in March 2026 that Hulu passed.

Talking to People magazine about Hulu canceling Buffy: New Sunnydale, Gellar placed the onus on a particular executive (who's been since identified as Craig Erwich). "We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn't for him."

Coming from the slayer herself, those words hurt for longtime Buffy fans, and new details emerging from the production are only making the situation more frustrating. Since Gellar made the shocking and unfortunate announcement, reports have been flying with sources attempting to fill in the gaps about what supposedly went wrong. From placing the blame on Zhao's vision to pointing fingers at the new cast dynamic, all the chatter is adding up to one thing: This is a horrible trend.

Buffy's reboot is streaming's latest victim of mismanaged nostalgia

How many times have we watched as a streaming service began developing some sort of reboot or revival of a beloved television series and it falls apart right in front of our eyes? The most egregious instance also hails from Disney, and it's the Lizzie McGuire revival. If you'll recall, Disney+ canceled the show while in production because the series was too mature for the then family-friendly streamer.

Sophia Bush also recently shared that Netflix's in-the-works One Tree Hill revival finds itself in a similarly challenging position due to the unpredictable nature of the streaming world in the midst of unprecedented media company mergers. Alicia Silverstone has also been dodging questions about Peacock's developing Clueless sequel series, which feels like another possible disappointment.

It's a frustrating cycle to be in for consumers, especially for the target audience who grew up watching and loving these shows and movies. Our favorite titles are essentially being dangled in front of our faces, and then the rug gets pulled out from under us. And we don't even have a say in the matter. Seriously, after hearing details about Buffy: New Sunnydale, fans actually want to see it.

New details point to mixed creative signals from Hulu

In a new report, Variety offers new insights directly from the pilot script, which the outlet alleges to have acquired and read. Apparently, the first pass at the pilot, the one that was ultimately filmed, received a fair amount of notes from Hulu. But a rewritten version of the pilot penned by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman wasn't enough to secure the highly coveted pickup, per Variety's sources close to the show.

The pilot centered on 16-year-old Nova (Kiera Armstrong) lives in present-day Sunnydale, which remains marked by the lore of what happened in the past, a history that's become a big part of the town. Nova comes into her powers as the slayer as she defeats vampires, assembles her own Scooby Gang, and takes on the reawakened vampires Buffy buried in the original series finale.

She lives with her over-protective single father and seemed primed to eventually team up with Buffy. One of the major issues that earned notes from Hulu was that the reboot didn't actually have enough Buffy. The iconic character would have only appeared at the end of the pilot to set up that she's working in insurance in New York City as Anne Summers and learns of the Hellmouth's reopening.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio per The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar spoke out against fans reading the leaked pilot script, stating its not the final version and advocating for the nascent nature of pilots altogether. They intentionally made a pilot for New Sunnydale rather than jumping into a full season to understand the new characters, the new world, before settling in.

"There are things you learn from it, and there are things you fix. Usually, [the first version of a] pilot doesn’t air … it’s a learning tool. The original Buffy pilot [had] nothing to do with the show. It was a different Willow. It was a very different show. But those are learning tools and that’s what a pilot is,” Gellar explained. She also reiterated that she's spoken out in order to give the reboot the respect it deserves.

Hulu also allegedly took issue with New Sunnydale skewing too young. Both the Buffy problem and the maturity problem were reportedly addressed in the Zuckermans' rewrite, but Hulu's executives felt that spending more money on the project wasn't worth it and opted to, as reports suggest, start totally from scratch. The company is still interested in the IP, but are fans still interested after this?

How Hulu can fix the Buffy: New Sunnydale mess

While Gellar and Zhao seem aligned with each other and feel strongly about the work they put into bringing Buffy the Vampire Slayer back for fans, the possibility that they, or even just Gellar, would ve invited return for another attempt doesn't seem like something worth betting on. And any future attempts at reviving the Buffy IP without them wouldn't feel right.

In Variety's report, it's noted that Zhao's vision as a filmmaker didn't translate to television, as the pilot was "undershot" and would have required reshoots. These alleged issues with the director, the direction, and anything else likely could have and should have been addressed before (or even while) filming the pilot. With a project this big, why even risk running into any problems?

But again, it's another instance where something fans want to see was filmed, but because it was shelved before release, we will never get a chance to. Gellar's latest comments in her radio interview suggest that she's still open to working on the reboot, but it's confusing that Hulu has all but shut the door on this iteration. If they were intending to start off with a pilot before a full season order, shouldn't the intention be getting it right and reshooting anyway?

Honestly, Hulu should listen to fans and, most importantly, listen to Gellar. No one knows Buffy better — the character or the show. She advised fans to stream the original series and see her new movie Ready or Not 2: Here I Come to send a message to Disney. All I know is, we're not going to get a better team assembled to create an incredible reboot. Hulu shouldn't lock the door after shutting it.