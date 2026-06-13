Hulu steps in to save fan-favorite show canceled by Netflix after 7 seasons

It’s not often that a canceled Netflix show gets a second life on another platform, but the stars have aligned for one of Netflix’s biggest reality series!

Circle Chat will soon open again with Hulu stepping in to revive The Circle after Netflix quietly canceled the beloved social media competition after seven seasons. The show will join a very short list of Netflix shows to get a second chance at life on another network following their run on Netflix, which makes it notoriously difficult for other companies to step in and save their canceled shows.

What likely made it possible for Hulu to step in and save The Circle is the fact that it’s been nearly two years since season 7 dropped on Netflix back in October 2024. With so much time having passed, it seems that Hulu was able to sweep in to pick up the rights.

No timeline has been provided on when Hulu’s new version of the show will be released, but Deadline, who first broke the news, is reporting that there will be some adjustment coming when the show returns.

The first major change for Hulu’s iteration of The Circle will be the addition of a live element to the show. The new series will be filmed in real time, with Hulu looking to add live elements, including audience voting, which will shape the game. It’s unclear exactly how the audience voting will play out, but it’s an exciting new addition to the format that has the ability to shake up the game in an exciting new way.

The other major change coming is the introduction of celebrity contestants. This isn’t entirely new to the franchise, as season 4 saw Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton entering the game to play for a limited time; however, this new format will put the celebrities more front and center and not just as part of twists in the season.

Hulu’s version of The Circle will see celebrities playing alongside civilians, which is certain to create chaos among players. We’re sure to see some celebrities entering the game as themselves and others choosing to play as a catfish, and there is also a chance we could see a civilian player or two returning the favor to catfish as a celebrity—that is, if the new format allows them to make that choice.

Regardless of what changes might be coming, the show will remain true to its roots as a social experiment in which players are only allowed to communicate with one another through The Circle Chat, an in-show social media network in a show that is Catfish meets Big Brother. Given how successful The Circle was for Netflix, it’s shocking that the streaming service chose to bring the show to an end. Thankfully, Netflix’s loss will be Hulu’s gain, and fans will finally be able to enjoy a new season of The Circle in the near future!