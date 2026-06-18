I Will Find You episode 3 recap: The FBI's hunt for David and Rachel reveals a big twist

The second episode of Harlan Coben's I Will Find You left us with another set of cliffhangers, including Adam digging up Matthew's grave, Williams and Greer identifying Hilde Winslow as David's possible next target after Wesson, and Hayden learning that Rachel is harboring a fugitive in his New York City home. Oh, and a seemingly dirty cop appears to be heading for Cheryl and her husband.

I Will Find You episode 3 begins with a flashback to the 4th of July in 2021 when David's family was still whole. Rachel brings Hayden to the family's holiday celebrations. David and Adam notice Kyle Bergin ("Skunk") staring at them from across the way, which has them on edge. But he remains cool even when his dad asks if everything's okay. Does Kyle have something to do with everything that happened?

It's been over one day since David escaped from prison, and Rachel's hopeful that if Hilde's willing to come forward and take the stand admitting she lied, David could have a new trial. They hope to meet Hilde at her PO box in New York and find her home. The FBI questions Cheryl and her husband about David's closeness with Rachel. He's mad that she lied about knowing Rachel visited David.

Philip shares the truth about David's "escape" to his parents and reveals the theory that Matthew could still be alive. They aren't convinced, but Philip insists it's not a coincidence that David was nearly killed twice after Rachel showed him the photo. Finally, Lenny admits that he and Philip buried the bat in the woods on the night of Matthew's murder to cover it up for David.

I Will Find You. Madeleine Stowe as Gertrude Payne in Episode #105 of I Will Find You | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Cheryl meets the mysterious Gertrude Payne

Adam finishes whatever he was doing in the cemetery in the morning and calls someone with a request to talk. Rachel takes a phone call with Jim, who's pushing her about taking this story. She's resistant, but there's clearly a way to report on David respectfully and with his consent when this is all over. She and David eat pizza and stake out the PO box. David decides to go inside and break the key in Hilde's box to get the attendant to open it. While waiting, Rachel calls Cheryl at her fundraiser.

Cheryl isn't willing to hear Rachel out at first after the FBI's visit, and when Rachel drops the bomb that Matthew might be alive, she's still not open to accepting the information. She rushes into the bathroom to cry, and she's met with Gertrude Payne (Madeleine Stowe) offering her support. David's able to score Hilde/Harriet's address, but Rachel informs him that the FBI knows they are in New York. If they go to Harriet's apartment, they will be waiting for them.

Philip and Lenny are called to Matthew's grave over his body being exhumed. The cop describes the truck that was noticed on the scene, and Philip seems to realize that Adam dug up the body. David and Rachel sit at a nearby cafe and spot all of the FBI's agents blending in. Rachel decides to give David her burner and step out as a distraction for the FBI. While they apprehend her, David's able to slip past them and make it into Harriet's building. He knocks out the agent standing guard.

While David threatens Hilde, Rachel gets questioned by Williams and Greer. Quickly, David learns that someone got to Hilde and threatened to kill her unless she took the stand. She was told that David killed Matthew, and she's still worried about being killed. Suddenly, Rachel's on the hook for being an accessory to Wesson's so-called murder, which means she has to talk. When Hilde explains that a man said he'd excuse her daughter's gambling debt, David recognizes the description as Skunk, who works for Nicky Fisher.

I Will Find You. Britt Lower as Rachel Mills in Episode #106 of I Will Find You | Cr. AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX © 2025

Rachel gets arrested by the FBI

Without much more choice, Rachel decides to start talking. She tells Williams and Greer that she came to New York to speak with Hilde Winslow about why she lied on the stand. Williams realizes that Rachel used herself as bait to stall for David. On the guard's walkie, David hears that the FBI is closing in on him. Apologetic, Hilde offers him a way out of the building from a fire escape. But they quickly find him and shoot at him (and Hilde immediately gives him up).

Greer pursues David while he runs across a series of roofs, and she makes a shot at him that hits his arm. He ends up standing on a ledge as Greer yells at him to surrender. He jumps off the roof into a garbage truck below and makes off on foot. With the FBI still in her apartment, Hilde sneaks into the bathroom to call Skunk (Billy MacLellan) with the lowdown. Philip and Lenny confront Adam, and he explains that he wanted to test the DNA of Matthew's body. However...

He didn't find a body because it had already been dug up. He explains that someone had already opened the coffin with a crowbar. They deduce that the body was exhumed because the people responsible knew it wasn't Matthew and wanted to make sure nobody can figure that out. Adam was suspended, but he pulled Matthew's files for them to take a second look and find out who set up David.

After giving her speech, Cheryl's husband formally introduces her to Gertrude. She offers a substantial donation to Cheryl's foundation, but it's obvious that there's more to Gertrude's story than she's letting on. As soon as Gertrude leaves the event and enters her car, that much is confirmed. She's working with the dirty cop and seems to have vested interest in David's whereabouts. Was she the one who took Matthew?

David made it back to Hayden's apartment, and Hayden also returns asking about Rachel. Unfortunately, the FBI arrests her for aiding and abetting David and being an accessory in Wesson's alleged murder. With that wrapped up, Williams confronts Greer about jumping on the roof, which leads into the reveal that they are actually father and daughter. The episode ends with a woman calling in a young boy named Theo from the beach. But it's not Theo... It's Matthew.

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