I Will Find You episode 4 recap: Hayden's connection to a mysterious character is revealed

Now at the halfway point of the series, I Will Find You brings David and Rachel to a real crossroads. In episode 3, the FBI arrested Rachel while Hayden found David in his apartment. Beyond the scope of the two figures at the center of this mystery, Matthew's body was discovered to be missing from his casket for years, while the real Matthew, alive and well, now goes by Theo.

I Will Find You episode 4 once again begins with a flashback to eight years ago as Hayden practices a work speech in front of Rachel. She edits his speech with some pointers, which doesn't help his anxiety about the speech in front of his mother. Back in real time, Hayden threatens to report David to the police as he reveals Rachel's arrest. David reveals Matthew is alive to stop Hayden from calling the cops. Meanwhile, Rachel is booked and her belongings are searched.

Greer finally breaks the news to Williams about her potential move to Seattle for a new position. Their conversation is interrupted when they begin questioning Hilde. Again, she lies about David's motive, claiming he didn't say anything, but they know she's lying. David reveals to Hayden that Hilde agreed to get Skunk in New York and promises he will leave Rachel out of it moving forward.

Philip, Adam, and Lenny pore over the case files. They remember that on the night of Matthew's abduction, Cheryl was called into the hospital for a bus accident, but there's no accident report in the file. Adam puts in a call to verify, but he learns there was no bus accident that night. The detectives spoke to a hospital administrator who confirmed Cheryl's story. But the hospital administrator was Ronald Dreason, Cheryl's new husband. Lenny's determined to talk to Ronald.

I Will Find You. Chi McBride as Agent Max Williams in Episode #105 of I Will Find You | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

David and Skunk's altercation kills a key witness

While at work, Cheryl joins her boss on rounds and spots Lenny in the distance. She approaches him as he asks a receptionist for Ronald and they sit and talk. They both know why David broke out of prison, but Cheryl firmly believes that Matthew is dead. Lenny asks about the bus accident on the night of Matthew's abduction. She informs him that she didn't treat the patients because they were rerouted to a different hospital as per Ronald's word.

Lenny tells her that there weren't any bus accidents that evening in Boston according to the MTA, but Cheryl doesn't appreciate the implication that Ronald fabricated a bus accident to get her to the hospital. But is it really that absurd? Apparently not since she leaves a voicemail for her husband to call her back. In the FBI office, Greer looks at the photo from Rachel's purse that alerted her to Matthew being alive, but Greer can't parse that detail from looking at the photo.

Williams shows his daughter a new report about Hilde placing a call to Kyle Bergin, the Skunk, a capo for the Fisher family. Williams is having both the Skunk and Hilde brought in for questioning. The pair asks Rachel about the photo, but Rachel doesn't share its significance. The FBI learns Skunk is in the city and Hilde is missing, and when pushed for answers, Rachel doesn't budge. Hilde meets Skunk in Washington Square Park, but David apprehends him as he approaches Hilde.

With David's gun to his back, Skunk pulls his own gun and shoots Hilde dead in the chest. David struggles to grab Skunk's gun from him then chases after him through alleyways. As it turns out, Skunk shot himself during the struggle, as David finds him bleeding and huddle in an alley. The FBI arrives at the scene to put the pieces together of Hilde's murder and what happened between David and Skunk afterward. Meanwhile, David has moved Skunk into an abandoned building.

David attempts to torture answers out of Skunk to no avail at first. As Rachel's being escorted off to jail, she's released on a million-dollar bond by a mystery lawyer. Once free and outside, she learns that Hayden managed to get her out of jail. She explains the situation with Skunk and her need to track David down. David applies more pressure to Skunk, who breaks and tells David to ask his dad why Nicky Fisher kidnapped Matthew. The revelation is accompanied by sirens outside.

I Will Find You. Ashton Cressman as Matthew (8yrs) in Episode #101 of I Will Find You | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Greer makes a revelation about Matthew

Rachel calls David and they rush to pick him up from a nearby location. As the FBI descends on the building, David tries his best to sneak away without being caught. Rather than waiting for the street shutdowns to lead to David's capture, Greer decides to take matters into her own hands. Hayden's able to send cops away on a false tip to give David an opportunity to rush into the car.

Philip and Lenny meet with an old PD friends named Gerry who looked into Ronald for them. She shares that Ronald was a key witness against someone who was believed to be involved in Medicare fraud at his hospital. She reveals that Nicky Fisher got involved in the case. Suddenly, they now have reason to believe Ronald could have something to do with Matthew being abducted. Back at home, Cheryl immediately confronts Ronald about the so-called bus accident and Lenny's claim.

Of course, Ronald denies making up the bus accident, but when she leaves the room, it's obvious that he's hiding something. Rachel and David plan to head to Boston to talk to Lenny after what Skunk told him. Before leaving, Rachel takes a call from Jim, who still wants her to break the story. Wesson's death has been ruled a suicide, and while the FBI questions Skunk in the hospital, his revelation that David thinks Matthew is alive rocks their investigation. Skunk doesn't answer any questions.

While Cheryl takes a shower, Ronald apprehends her phone and deletes a voicemail from Lenny. David and Rachel hit the road to Boston, and back in New York, Hayden receives a phone call from his mother: Gertrude Payne. She knows that he's lying to her, as she has a photo on her phone from Stephano Stavros of Hayden with David.

Greer takes another look at the photo from Rachel's purse and finally notices the little boy with the same birthmark as Matthew. As the episode ends, Lenny looks at Liam Fisher's case file and, behind him, a gun is placed to his head.

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