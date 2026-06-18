I Will Find You episode 5 recap: The cat and mouse chase continues

Now that we're halfway into the series, things are beginning to heat up in I Will Find You. The previous episode left us with a shocking cliffhanger, as Lenny was held at gunpoint by a mystery person. But we also witnessed a number of revelations, like Greer realizing that Matthew was the little boy in the photo and the reveal that Gertrude is Hayden's mother. It's getting complicated!

I Will Find You episode 5 doesn't pick back up in Lenny's home but flashes back to five years ago in Switzerland as investigators arrive at the scene of Nathan and Bridget Bischof's death. One of the detectives notices a step ladder leading to a hiding place that contains a young boy named Martin, who's dropped off at an orphanage to find a new family.

In present day, the detectives are reminded of the case of Martin going missing from the orphanage when a notice from Interpol comes in about Matthew's abduction. Detective Mueller remembers that the family who ran the orphanage was also from Boston. Martin and Matthew have physical similarities and the timelines of when they went missing are the same.

Back in the States, David continues to hide in plain sight even as his whereabouts are reported on the front page of the newspaper, written by Rachel's old editor. Rachel panics that something could happen to Matthew because Jim broke the story. The FBI plans to track David down in Boston as Hayden takes a contentious meeting with his mother about Rachel and David.

I Will Find You. (L to R) Milo Ventimiglia as Hayden and Madeleine Stowe as Gertrude Payne in Episode #105 of I Will Find You | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

David confronts Nicky Fisher's daughter

Gertrude has concocted a police report absolving Hayden of any involvement in the matter and pinning everything on Rachel. To evade the police circling Lenny's house, David and Rachel take an underground tunnel that leads directly to his childhood home. When they arrive, Lenny is nowhere to be found. Sophie returns home, but she can't find him either and breaks the news that Lenny has colon cancer. She looked for him at the hospital, but she believes something happened to him.

Greer's beginning to believe that Matthew could be alive, or at least she's beginning to chase David's theory just in case. She was the one who sent the tip out to Interpol. Sophie informs David and Rachel that Ronald fabricated the bus accident to get Cheryl to the hospital the night of Matthew's abduction. While they're talking, Williams and Greer knock on the door. She allows them to come inside as David and Rachel hide in a closet. They notice Liam Fisher's file.

Sophie finally admits that Lenny's at the hospital getting chemo, and Williams accuses her of obstruction for initially lying. Once she leaves with the FBI, David and Rachel are free to plot their next move. David's off to find Nicky Fisher and Rachel's determined to figure out why Ronald lied. David meets with Adam in an empty pharmacy, and Adam tries to talk David out of visiting Nicky's daughter Lena. Adam makes some phone calls before David can do anything rash.

Williams and Greer realize that Sophie lied once again, but when Adam finishes making his calls, he finds that he left David alone long enough for him to leave. Of course, David charges his way into Lena Fisher's house and forces her to call her father. On speakerphone, Nicky tells David to put his gun down. Suddenly, he's held at gunpoint by Skunk and two other men. Lena tazes David and he collapses. Meanwhile, Rachel learns that Hayden is helping to cover their tracks.

I Will Find You. (L to R) Erin Richards as Cheryl Dreason and Britt Lower as Rachel Mills in Episode #105 of I Will Find You | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Agent Williams gets shot as David makes a hasty escape

Rachel finds Cheryl and Ronald at the hospital and informs them that Lenny hasn't been seen since he spoke to Cheryl. It doesn't take long for Ronald to reveal that Rachel's right and he's lying. He claims that he lied about the bus accident because he had a crush on her and wanted to see her, but he didn't know what was going to happen that night. Back at Lena Fisher's, Skunk ties David up and prepares to kill him. Adam arrives just in time and apologizes to David when he unties him.

Cheryl admits to Rachel that she feels responsible for staying with Ronald that night when she could have gone home early and saved Matthew's life. Finally, Rachel shows Cheryl the photo evidence of Matthew being alive. Williams questions Sophie, who breaks and says she thinks Nicky Fisher took both Lenny and Matthew. Greer discovers that Liam Fisher was arrested by Lenny and Philip in 2016 and was later killed while in prison. Clearly, there's motive for revenge.

Rachel discovers that on the day Matthew was photographed at Six Flags, Payne Industries rented out the entire park. She asks Hayden to search the company's official photos to see if he can find who Matthew was with. Gertrude's having Hayden watched and wants to put a stop to him helping Rachel. According to his mother, he can never know the truth. As it turns out, the betrayal runs deep as David puts two and two together that Adam's working for Nicky Fisher.

The FBI beats Adam and David to the private airstrip, and it's a fast-paced chase to make sure they don't get away. Gunfire erupts between the two groups as David and Adam rush onto the plane. Skunk shoots Williams and he goes down, and Greer shoots Skunk dead right back. As the plane flies away, Greer places calls to help save her dad's life. David wakes up in Key West, Florida with Nicky Fisher (Clancy Brown) greeting him with a punch right in the face.

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