I Will Find You episode 6 recap: David and Rachel discover an unexpected secret

The previous episode of I Will Find You left us with a double cliffhanger. Just before David raced off on a plane to Florida to meet Nicky Fisher, Skunk shot Agent Williams and left his life on the line. Greer managed to shoot Skunk back, but she lost her target and nearly her dad. But it's still not all sunshine for David as Nicky greeted him with a punch to the face.

I Will Find You episode 6 once again doesn't pick up where we left off, but takes us back to 10 years ago as Nicky Fisher identifies his son Liam's body. Back in present day, Nicky and David's post-punch catch-up is just as tense. Even with Adam's betrayal, he's still loyal to David. Nicky takes David for a walk on his boardwalk and inside an empty restaurant, David's reunited with Lenny.

Nicky's giving them the runaround because he's still resentful toward Lenny about Liam's death. As Nicky explains it, Liam's charges were about to be dropped until Lenny and Phil interfered and had him sent to prison. Of course, that resulted in Liam's death. It's easy to fill in the gaps that Nicky has been getting back at Lenny through his own son going to jail. Nicky makes David chose between his dad and his son.

I Will Find You. Logan Browning as Agent Sarah Greer in Episode #102 of I Will Find You | Cr. AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX © 2025

The truth about Nicky Fisher's role in the story

Greer waits in the hospital while her father remains in surgery. Unfortunately, the FBI wasn't able to track Nicky Fisher's plane once it landed in Florida. Greer's also frustrated to learn that she's being benched from the case after her dad's shooting, but a call from Detective Mueller pulls her right back in. Back in Florida, the truth about Adam's deal with Nicky finally comes out. When Liam was killed, Nicky put a hit out on Lenny and Philip, but Adam stepped with a proposition.

He agreed to be Nicky's eyes and ears on the police force if he spared their lives. When David refuses to choose between the life of Lenny and Matthew, Nicky instructs his men to kill them both. But Adam steps in to hold Nicky at gunpoint. Lenny pleads with David to choose to end his life since he won't survive his cancer anyway. With more pressure placed on him, David agrees to his father's death, but he isn't shot. However, Nicky was only testing David to make sure he was innocent.

As it turns out, Nicky didn't even kidnap Matthew. In her apartment, Rachel scrolls through every photo from Six Flags and calls the photographer to receive more photos. Cheryl drops by to continue to sort through the emotional implications of the possibility that Matthew is alive. She's officially on board to help figure this out. Despite their bad blood, Nicky helps walk David through the fact that Matthew was targeted. His kidnapping was planned. He'll have to start looking into Cheryl's past, too.

Nicky sends David back to Boston, but Lenny stays back in Florida as Nicky's insurance policy. Adam promises to look after him. Gertrude's righthand man sneaks into Rachel's apartment to assassinate her. She locks herself in a room and wisely throws a trophy out her window to alert the police outside. She's able to fight the assassin off and race out the backdoor as the cops enter, one getting taken down by the assassin. Rachel hops into Hayden's car outside and they get away.

David makes a startling revelation about Matthew's paternity

Hayden offers to help Rachel disappear since she's being hunted by someone, which would allow her to safely continue to help David find Matthew. Speaking of, David relays all of the latest updates to Rachel as he flies home and he drops the latest bombshell. Upon reflection on how Cheryl's past could play a role in this, he thinks Matthew might not be his biological son. Cheryl offers Philip a lock of Matthew's hair from his first haircut to compare to DNA in storage.

Investigators have descended at Rachel's apartment, and Detective Stavros lies about the entire situation and pins it on David. When they reunite in person, David explains further that their fertility struggles led them to pursue looking for a donor. Apparently, Cheryl went to a fertility clinic behind David's back and he thinks she might have gone through with it. While listening to them speak, Hayden has an unreadable reaction.

The news has gone wide that David's allegedly responsible for the officer's death at Rachel's apartment, and the police have now identified Hayden Payne as Rachel's getaway driver. David reveals that Berg Reproductive was where Cheryl went, and lo and behold, that's part of Payne Medical Group. He turns the car around to head to Berg headquarters to find the name of Cheryl's potential donor. When he searches the computer, he doesn't find a file for Cheryl.

Hayden remembers that five years ago, the clinic fired a doctor that was suspected of impregnating patients with his own sperm, and he confirms that his mother covered up the story. Jacob Heller only stepped down and signed an NDA. Ironically enough, Heller now works with Cheryl at Boston General. Before they can plot their next move, cops arrive at Berg. Hayden allows them to escape and he's arrested when he walks outside the front door. Stavros warns Heller that he needs to leave.

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