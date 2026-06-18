I Will Find You episode 7 recap: Who kidnapped Matthew? The truth is revealed

The finish line is in sight for I Will Find You, but there are still so many unanswered questions that have our minds swirling. The previous episode dropped a number of bombshells, including David wondering whether he's Matthew's biological father, Cheryl possibly going through with a sperm donor, her coworker Dr. Heller possibly being involved, and the Paynes' connection to it all.

I Will Find You episode 7 begins with Dr. Heller paying Gertrude Payne a visit five years ago. Before his meeting, Gertrude discusses with Stavros the matters of David's arrest warrant and the fudged DNA results to confirm "Matthew" was killed. Heller hands Gertrude some papers, seemingly evidence of the DNA fix that can't be traced back to her, which she immediately tosses in the fireplace.

Back in real time, Rachel and David surprise Ronald to ask him for help. He's not receptive to helping them after what happened with Cheryl, but given his proximity to Heller, they're desperate. In his office, Heller frantically erases files from his computer as he places a call to someone about leaving. A woman, the same one who was with "Theo" at the beach, tells him they need to go home.

Greer and Mueller team up to solve their cases

Greer learns David and Rachel broke into Berg Reproductive and Hayden was arrested. She's now determined to find out what they were doing there. Mueller tracks her down at the hospital, and he's convinced that Martin's case is connected to Matthew's. When Hayden receives a visit from his mother's lawyer, he's unwilling to sign whatever deal Gertrude has cooked up.

Rachel convinces Ronald to sneak her and David into the hospital to speak with Heller. Mueller clues Greer in on the fact that the orphanage in Switzerland was funded by the Payne Foundation. The proof they need that Martin was murdered with be in his DNA since he had a disease called MLD. All of these possibilities add up to proving Matthew Burroughs is still alive.

Once inside Berg, Greer hacks her way into the computers to check the history and see what David was searching for. She's surprised to see that he was looking into Cheryl. Now she's off to question Cheryl while Mueller digs into Wesson's REH Holdings connection. While David and Rachel wait for Ronald to get them in, David reflects and is adamant that no matter what, Matthew is his son.

Hayden took the deal and calls Rachel to tell her he's heading to his mother's estate. He's taking time away, but he tells Rachel that he loves her. Ronald sneaks David and Rachel into a private room while he heads off to find Heller. Meanwhile, Mueller hits a dead end with the financial inquest, but he wants to rattle Gertrude's cage to see how she reacts, possibly revealing her connection to REH.

Who kidnapped Matthew in I Will Find You?

As he makes a hasty exit from the hospital, Ronald manages to track down Heller. He's unwilling to speak with Ronald, which prompts him to show Heller his cards regarding Berg. Unfortunately, Cheryl interrupts their tense negotiation. Williams gets confronted by his superior for ordering a DNA test on Matthew's remains per Greer's request. He doesn't fold, though, knowing the stakes have grown.

Despite his pleas, Greer gets suspended and he's otherwise retired. Cheryl enters the private room where David and Rachel are hiding, and she immediately hugs David and apologizes. She confirms that she went through with the insemination, but Heller wasn't her doctor. A woman completed her procedure. But the morning after, she took a pregnancy test, which was positive.

Obviously, that means David was always Matthew's father, and that's why Cheryl never said anything about Berg. Once Greer lands at the hospital, she runs into Ronald, who covers up Cheryl's whereabouts. He refuses to tell the truth and places Ronald under arrest. When Hayden arrives at his mother's house, she's speaking with Detective Mueller about Martin.

Both Hayden and Gertrude are taken aback, albeit in different ways, when Mueller reveals he believes Martin's disappearance is connected to Matthew. He shows all of the case's cards and the suspicion surrounding her. Before leaving the estate, Mueller notices a portrait of Gertrude's late father Robert Edward Harold Payne: REH. He even drops a tease about the Caymans account.

Even though Williams warns her, Greer doesn't give up working the case. Cheryl reveals to David and Rachel that her file at Berg is under Rachel's name to cover her tracks. David realizes that Cheryl wasn't the target, Rachel was. She sees the photos and gets confirmation that Hayden kidnapped Matthew. Back at the Payne estate, Hayden kills Mueller with a rock. Greer bursts in an arrests David.

Watch I Will Find You only on Netflix.