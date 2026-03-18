Imperfect Women episode 1 recap: A dead body and a suspect

One of 2026’s most anticipated limited series has just premiered on Apple TV. Imperfect Women is a psychological thriller that delves deep into friendship, identity, and the dark complexities lurking beneath seemingly perfect lives.

We follow three lifelong friends, Eleanor, Kate, and Mary, whose decades-long bond is tested when one of them dies under mysterious circumstances. What begins as a search for answers quickly unravels into a tense exploration of secrets, betrayals, and the unspoken truths that have defined their relationships for years.

Imperfect Women premiered with its first two episodes on March 18. In this article, we've given a full breakdown of what all goes down in the first episode. All you need to do is keep reading to follow along with our recap!

Major spoilers are ahead from Imperfect Women episode 1!

Imperfect Women Production Still | Apple TV

Nancy is murdered

The series kicks off with Eleanor being led into an interrogation room by the police. As soon as she’s seated, the officers begin questioning her about the death of her friend, later revealed to be Nancy. Visibly shaken, Eleanor recounts that she last saw Nancy at dinner the previous evening. The police then press her to share every detail she knows, noting that she may have been the last person to speak with Nancy before her untimely death.

The episode then cuts to a flashback to 11 hours earlier. Eleanor is celebrating with her staff at her rescue and relief company when she begins receiving multiple text messages from Nancy, asking to meet before their planned dinner later. As she leaves the office, she bumps into one of her male employees, who tries to get her attention. Distracted and anxious about Nancy’s repeated messages, Eleanor brushes him off.

The episode then shifts to the evening, where Eleanor, Nancy, and Mary have dinner at a top restaurant for Mary's birthday. They chat it up for a bit and during this scene it's revealed that Mary is married and Eleanor is single and having fun. In fact, it's revealed that Eleanor is actually secretly hooking up with the employee who tried to get her attention earlier in the episode. Suddenly, Mary dismisses herself to go to the bathroom.

At this moment, Nancy takes the opportunity to confess to Eleanor that she hasn’t ended her secret affair. Yes, Nancy is married. Her husband’s name is Robert. While she had mentioned this mysterious man to Eleanor before, she now admits that he won’t stop sending her messages. Eleanor advises that it would be far simpler if she were just honest with her husband. But just as their conversation reaches this tense point, Mary returns from the bathroom. They then change the subject.

Dinner concludes, and Eleanor, Mary, and Nancy appear to be heading home. But Eleanor doesn’t return to her own place. She ends up staying the night at the apartment of the employee she brushed off earlier. In the early hours of the following morning, Eleanor’s phone rings. It's Robert. Nancy didn’t come home last night and isn’t answering any of his calls.

As Eleanor speaks with him, she simultaneously sends multiple texts to Nancy. Robert suggests going to the police, but Eleanor quickly shuts the idea down. She assumes Nancy is likely at her lover’s place and doesn’t want Robert to discover the affair. So, she tells Robert that she'll be over to his house to talk to him.

Shortly after arrival, Eleanor basically confesses to Robert that Nancy is having an affair. She explains that the only details she knows about the guy are that his name is David and that Nancy met him through work. Suddenly, the police arrive at the house. They inform Robert and Eleanor that Nancy's body was found in Arroyo Seco Park. She's been murdered after a brutal physical assault! Eleanor goes to identify the body at the morgue, and it turns out to really be Nancy.

Eleanor breaks the news of Nancy’s death to Mary

The episode then cuts back to the present time in the interrogation room. During this scene, Eleanor reveals to the authorities that she, Mary, and Nancy had been friends for 25 years. She also tells them everything she knows about the David guy that Nancy was seeing. After leaving the police station, Eleanor then heads to Mary's house. She breaks the bad news to Mary about Nancy's death.

She goes on to reveal the secret affair Nancy had been hiding, explaining that she believes Nancy was meeting the man in the park at the time of her death. Mary struggles to process it all, especially the fact that Nancy and Eleanor had been keeping such a significant secret from her. Their conversation is interrupted when Mary's son, Marcus, enters the room. Mary has no choice but to tell him about his aunt's death. Later that night, Eleanor returns home and sits on her sofa, watching the news about Nancy's murder.

The episode then cuts to the next morning at Robert and Nancy's house. Eleanor helps Nancy's teen daughter, Cora, find something to wear to her funeral. She also tries her best to be there for her. The conversation ends with Cora asking Eleanor if she could stay with them for a bit because she doesn't want to be alone with Robert. She tells Eleanor that she doesn't feel safe with him at the moment. This surprises Eleanor, and she goes to talk to Robert about it.

Meanwhile, Robert speaks to his sister in his office. Robert and his sister come from a wealthy background. Their father is the founder of Hedgerow Capital. Because of Nancy's murder, Robert's father doesn’t want any bad press or unwanted attention surrounding the family. He wants to get ahead of the situation before it spirals out of control, so he sends his daughter to manage things. Robert and his sister's conversation is interrupted when Eleanor enters the room.

Eleanor brings up to Robert what Cora asked of her, but she tells him that she can't stay. Instead, she'll try to come over as much as possible. Eleanor then heads to the office to grab a few things since she might be working from home for a while. The employee she's been hooking up with approaches her. We find out that his name is Jordan. He basically tells her that he wants to be there for her, but she brushes him off again.

Later on, Eleanor arrives at Nancy's memorial. She quickly notices a man in a black suit standing beside a dark truck, watching her from a distance. Uneasy, she looks away and heads into the church. As the service progresses, Eleanor is eventually called up to speak. While delivering her remarks at the podium, she spots a mysterious man in a denim jacket standing at the back of the room. However, he doesn't stay for long.

Eleanor asks Mary later whether she noticed the man, but Mary says she didn't. Shortly after, she receives a text notifying her that the police have found a suspect in Nancy's murder case.

A suspect is named in Nancy's murder case

Eleanor heads to Robert and Nancy's house and watches the news with Robert and Cora. During this scene, it's revealed that the cops have named a person of interest in Nancy's case. His name is Davide Haji Boyette, otherwise known as D.H. Boyette. They believe he's Nancy's secret lover who killed her. Apparently, Davide is a painter whom Nancy once donated to. During the news report, Eleanor recognizes one of Davide's paintings. It's the same painting currently hanging up in the house.

She rushes over to the painting, followed by Robert and Cora. After looking it over, Robert then rips it off the wall in an angry fit and destroys it outside. Later on, Eleanor arrives at Mary's house. She tells Mary she doesn't believe Davide is the killer. The conversation then shifts to Eleanor mentioning how surprised she was by Robert's angry fit. Mary, however, tells her that she's not shocked since he's always had a temper.

She goes on to tell Eleanor that she probably never noticed because she and Robert share a "connection.” Confused, Eleanor presses her on what she means, and Mary responds by hinting that Nancy had confided in her before. The implication hangs heavy in the air, suggesting there may have been more between Eleanor and Robert.

Later that night, Eleanor arrives home to find Robert waiting at her door. She invites him inside, and the two share a brief conversation. He apologizes for his earlier outburst before asking if she would accompany him to a ballet performance he and Nancy had planned to attend before her death. Eleanor initially turns him down, but after giving it some thought, she ultimately decides to go. She and Robert head inside the event, not knowing that someone nearby is taking pictures of them.

It's the same guy from earlier in the episode who was in the dark truck! Next to him in the vehicle is another man who appears to be his boss. The first episode then ends with the boss telling the other guy to make sure he's got a good shot of Eleanor and Robert.

Imperfect Women is now streaming on Apple TV.