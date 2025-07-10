Invasion season 3 releases on Apple TV+ sooner than you think

It’s always a pain waiting for streaming shows. Just as we start to enjoy a season, we end up with just eight to 10 episodes and then a long hiatus. Invasion is no stranger to long breaks, with the first season dropping in October 2021 and then having to wait until August 2023 for season 2. The wait is almost over for Invasion season 3.

In a way, the wait has been about what we would usually expect. However, we did fear that this break would be longer, as there was so little news about it in the run-up to the summer, especially since we didn’t get a renewal until February 2024!

Invasion season 3 will premiere in August 2025

The Invasion season 3 premiere will air on Friday, Aug. 22, which almost matches the date for the second season. Only one episode will drop, which has become normal for Apple TV+ shows.

Episodes will release Fridays throughout the rest of the summer and into the fall. The Invasion season 3 finale will air on Friday, Oct. 24, again, matching something similar to the second season.

Check out the trailer for Invasion season 3:

What to expect in Invasion season 3

Up to this point in Invasion, we’ve had the different perspectives of countries and organizations around the world, as they all deal with the alien invasion. However, those perspectives are about to clash, as all the main characters are pulled together to work on a single team in an attempt to take down the aliens. They’ll need to find a way to infiltrate the alien mothership.

Of course, the aliens have also grown to be more of a threat. They have finally emerged, and they’re spreading the deadly tendrils across the globe. With the main characters coming together, we’re sure to see new alliances form, old relationships tested, and some friendships forever changed. Can they still all figure out a way to save the day?

Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, and Enver Gjokaj are all returning for the third season of the series. Erika Alexander will join the series in the third season, although her role has not been shared just yet.

Of course, the wait is on to find out if there will be an Invasion season 4. It took Apple TV+ four months to decide whether season 3 would happen after the season 2 finale. We could have to wait until February 2026 to get good news about season 4.

Invasion season 3 premieres on Friday, Aug. 22 on Apple TV+.