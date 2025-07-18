Epic Prime Video superhero series scores an early season 5 renewal (and an exciting casting update)

It may have been a long wait between the first two seasons, but it’s clear that Prime Video is happy with the ratings for Invincible. The series has just scored an early season 5 renewal.

Yes, this is early. Invincible season 4 is currently in production, and it’s not set to be released on Prime Video until 2026. The third season came to an end earlier this year, and it was met with praise as well as tears, so it’s not surprising that Amazon wants to bring us more of it.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime. Copyright: © Amazon Content Services LLC

Invincible season 5 will see another high-profile actor join the series

This series is no stranger to high-profile actors. After all, The Walking Dead’s Steven Yuen voices lead character Mark Grayson/Invincible and Grey’s Anatomy’s Sandra Oh voices his mom, Debra. Other big names have included J.K Simmons, Walton Goggins, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Seth Rogen.

So, who is the latest big name? It’s all about Matthew Rhys! Deadline doesn’t have any information about the character as of right now, but this is a man who can play a convincing villain or superhero. We get to see him at the tail end of the announcement video:

Invincible season 5 recordings have started

After the four-year wait for Invincible season 2, there’s no doubt that fans are worried that we’ll have a long wait for season 5. Look, the wait for season 2 was unprecedented. There were initially still issues with regulations due to the pandemic, and then Yuen ended up a busy man with all of his other projects. On top of that, animation does take a lot of time to create.

Well, don’t worry, as there will not be as long of a wait for Invincible season 5. The voice recording has already started for the new season, and that’s despite the fourth season not being out just yet. Season 4 is set to be released sometime in 2026, meaning only around a year or just a little more between the seasons.

If Amazon can keep this going, then we could see Invincible season 5 in 2027. At least this is a series that is more than worth the wait. Mark has learned a tremendous amount about life and being a superhero over the course of the last three seasons, and he’s still learning. This is one of those shows that doesn’t go the way you’d expect, with storylines left in limbo between seasons and new characters always threatening the safety of Earth.

Invincible is available to stream on Prime Video.