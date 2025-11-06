Is All's Fair actually that bad? Here's when to watch on Hulu to find out

Ryan Murphy's latest new show made its splashy premiere on Nov. 4, and because of its star-studded cast, all eyes were on it from the minute it dropped. All's Fair arrived on Hulu and quickly attracted negative headlines, infamously debuting with a rare and shocking zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes after being absolutely torched by critics and audiences alike.

It's worth noting that days after its three-episode premiere, All's Fair currently holds a 6 percent rating on the platform and a 64 percent audience score. Clearly, viewers are liking the wildly campy legal drama more than critics. The show even peaked in the No. 1 position on the top 10 most-watched shows ranking on Disney+ and remains the No. 1 title on Hulu days out from its drop.

But is the show really as bad as critics are leading fans to believe? Sure, it's not going to be in the conversation come Emmys season, but the show definitely has its strengths, mostly in its seasoned performers Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Glenn Close. Kim Kardashian does her best to hold her own in the lead alongside this group of award-winning actresses.

The reality television icon and business mogul has set her sights on an acting career, and while this is only her second lead television role, she shows promise. At the very least, she brings the glamour and attitude necessary to bring her confident and icy character Allura Grant to life. Still, viewers will have to decide for themselves if All's Fair is something they want to tune into week after week.

When do new episodes of All's Fair come out?

ALL’S FAIR on Hulu - Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant | Disney/Ser Baffo

If you were disappointed that there were only three episodes of All's Fair available on Hulu, don't worry. More are on the way! Hulu opted for a three-episode premiere as a sampler leading into the show's weekly releases. Unfortunately, unless you wait for every episode to become available, you can't binge-watch the full first season all at once.

Hulu releases new episodes of All's Fair on Tuesdays at 3 a.m. EST / 12 a.m. PST. That's a little late to stay up to watch the episodes as soon as they drop, but if you're obsessed with the season and happen to be a night owl, you can watch the episodes as soon as possible to avoid seeing spoilers online. Otherwise, you can watch new episodes in the morning or later on Tuesday evenings.

Here's a closer look at the full season's release schedule:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 "Pilot" Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Episode 2 "When We Were Young" Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Episode 3 "I Want Revenge" Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Episode 4 "Everybody Dance Now" Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Episode 5 "This Is Me Trying" Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Episode 6 "TBA" Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Episode 7 "TBA" Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Episode 8 "TBA" Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Episode 9 "TBA" Tuesday, December 9, 2025

All's Fair will contain nine episodes in its first season, which will come to an on Dec. 9 with a two-episode finale. In total, the legal drama will only run for six weeks due to starting with three episodes and ending with two. As you can see from the release schedule above, a new episode will be release during Thanksgiving week, but the season will be over before December's holiday rush.

Hopefully, for those who are enjoying the show, all of the attention and eyeballs will lead to a season 2 renewal. All's Fair definitely has the potential to be long-running and take its main characters through the dramatic wringer. There's also surely an endless supply of amazing guest stars that could come through, since season 1 has already welcomed the likes of Grace Gummer, Elizabeth Berkley, and Jessica Simpson. Keep tuning in to see what happens next for Allura and the team!

All's Fair releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.