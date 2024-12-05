Is Black Doves on Netflix worth the hype? Here's what critics (and fans) are saying!
By Sandy C.
Black Doves is the latest drama to premiere on Netflix. Audiences were kick to stream the Keira Knightley spy thriller, but is it worth the hype or are we just searching for a new series to watch as we reach the end of the year? Let’s find out!
To answer this question, we’re turning to both critics and audiences. Because let’s be honest, critics don’t always get it right, so it’s better to rely on fellow viewers. However, critics do often make good points. But before we dive in, what is Black Doves even about?
Created by Joe Barton (The Lazarus Project), Black Doves is a spy drama-thriller that follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), an undercover agent whose secret identity is threatened after her love interest become’s London’s underworld’s next victim. Black Doves also stars Sarah Lancashire, Ben Whishaw, Andrew Koji, and Andrew Buchan.
Critics LOVE Black Doves
Okay, I know what I said about not trusting critics, but get this – Black Doves has a 100% fresh score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes (as of Dec. 5). And this score isn’t from only a handful of reviews, but 22 and counting! Here are some of the comments that stand out the most…
Black Doves may be a spy thriller, and we’ve seen plenty of these, but how does the series stand out? According to LA Times TV critic Robert Lloyd, at the center of it all, Black Doves is a love story. Lloyd writes:
"“Most everything not dedicated to evolving its central mystery…[Black Doves] is about love and friends and family, and the friends who are as good or better than family.” "- Robert Lloyd
The LA Times critic isn’t the only one who praises Black Doves for standing out from other thrillers, Paste Magazine’s Lacy Baugher Milas also points this out. In the critic’s review, Black Doves is “utterly delightful”, noting that the series “manages to shake up the tried-and-true formula.”
Finally, The Beast’s Nick Schager compliments the series sharing that he can see Black Doves getting plenty of more seasons. In Schager’s review, he writes that the series is “an efficient and effective potboiler” and that it “should mark the beginning of a long-running saga.”
Netflix hears the reviews loud and clear. But the streamer was already ahead of critics as it renewed Black Doves for a second season before its premiere. Now, we couldn’t find a lot of reviews from audiences, but fans on IMDb praise Keira Knightley’s performance and credit the actress for keeping the series interesting.
Verdict: Black Doves is a must-watch
Based on the raving reviews Black Doves has so far, I would add the spy drama to your to-watch list ASAP. Black Doves is only six episodes, so it should be an easy and quick watch. This makes it a perfect holiday break watch. And if you love it, know there are more episodes to come!