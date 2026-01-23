It's Not Like That season 1 release date, schedule, cast, and what to expect

Those looking for a new cozy family drama will be happy to know that It's Not Like That is coming to Amazon Prime Video very soon.

Created by Ian Deitchman and Kristin Rusk Robinson, It's Not Like That is the latest original series streaming on Wonder Project, the Christian-themed service currently available on Prime Video. Similar to Wonder Project's first major production, House of David, It's Not Like That is a Faith-themed series, but swaps the historical biblical setting for a contemporary scenario, following two typical American families.

You can watch It's Not Like That's season premiere through Wonder Project on Amazon Prime on Sunday, January 25.

It's Not Like That season 1 release schedule on Prime Video

The first two episodes of It's Not Like That will be available to stream on January 25, with new episodes releasing weekly from there on. Wonder Project will make the first episode available to U.S. Prime Video subscribers on the same day, though a global release on Prime Video will be announced on a later date.

Here's the full release schedule for It's Not Like That season 1:

Episode 1: Sunday, Jan. 25

Episode 2: Sunday, Jan. 25

Episode 3: Sunday, Feb. 1

Episode 4: Sunday, Feb. 8

Episode 5: Sunday, Feb. 15

Episode 6: Sunday, Feb. 22

Episode 7: Sunday, Mar. 1

Episode 8: Sunday, Mar. 8

The final episode will drop on March 8. It's Not Like That hasn't been renewed for a second season yet.

What is It's Not Like That about & what to expect?

It's Not Like That is centered around Malcolm, a recently widowed minister coming to terms with singlehood while raising three children. He finds himself increasingly drawn to Lori, an old friend and a newly divorced mother of two. Will their friendship evolve into a love story?

The new Prime Video series is a perfect streaming option for those looking for a modern family drama that touches on themes of faith, parenthood, and reconnecting with life. Deitchman and Robinson are known for productions like Life As We Know It, Parenthood, and As We See It, all TV shows with a huge emphasis on diversity, inclusion, and family values.

According to the creators, It's Not Like That is "a story about hope, and finding light after loss, rebuilding families and exhibiting grace in the most uncertain circumstances." (via Deadline)



It's Not Like That season 1 cast (And where you've seen them before)

There are many familiar faces in It's Not Like That. Malcolm, the grieving minister, is played by Scott Foley, mostly known for his role as Jake Ballard in Scandal. He also played Noel Crane in Felicity and Cliff Elliot in Dawson's Creek.

Lori, Malcolm's romantic interest, is played by Erinn Hayes. The actress is best known for playing Dr. Lola Spratt in the sitcom Childrens Hospital. She also played Donna Gable in Kevin Can Wait.

Here's the full main cast of It's Not Like That season 1: