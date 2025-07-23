Jessica Chastain's new Apple TV+ thriller is about to become your next obsession—see the first look

It’s only taken two years, but Apple TV+ has finally confirmed the release date for its new thriller starring Jessica Chastain. The Savant has a fall release date, and now we have a first-look at the series.

The series was originally ordered back in March 2023. Of course, that same year was when the dual strikes hit in the summer, leading to a lot of projects being put on hold. Some of those projects ended up canceled, but not The Savant, which will now arrive in the fall.

The Savant scores a strong September release date

Apple TV+ has set the premiere date for The Savant as Friday, Sept. 26, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The first two episodes will drop at once, and then the rest of the season will be released weekly on Fridays, which is standard for Apple TV+. The finale will air on Friday, Nov. 7.

This is a miniseries, which means that it’s set to be just the one season. When Chastain was cast, she made it clear that she wanted to protect the anonymity of the real-life person this story is based on. That means she doesn’t look anything like the real-life person, who still isn’t known to people to this day.

Not only do we have the first look in the image above, but here's another look at the new series:

Episode 5. Jessica Chastain and Nnamdi Asomugha in "The Savant," premiering September 26, 2025 on Apple TV+

What is The Savant about?

This eight-part thriller is based on the real-life Cosmopolitan story “Is It Possible to Stop a mass Shooting Before It Happens?” published in August 2019. A woman, known as “the Savant,” took to infiltrating online hate groups in an attempt to stop the public attacks that were being planned.

The anonymous poster had the ability to tell when hate speech would turn into something more violent, and so she used her skills to help prevent attacks. This started back in 2007 when MySpace was still huge, and it continued for numerous years afterward.

Naturally, her identity has had to remain hidden to protect her from any retaliation. She knew that people would come after her if they figured out who she really was, especially when it came to some of the bigger names that she managed to stop. It’s why it’s so important for Chastain and the series itself to continue to protect her identity.

Andrea Stanley wrote the original story, and she is a consultant on the series. It was important to get the real voice without too many features for the series. This is a dramatized retelling of the article, though, so it will still work as a thriller in series format.

The Savant premieres on Friday, Sept. 26 on Apple TV+.