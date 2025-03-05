Just One Look episode 2 recap: Greta and Borys decide to team up to uncover the truth

In the second episode of Just One Look, Borys visits Greta at her jewelry shop after discovering something significant about his daughter and her husband. Meanwhile, Jacek, who has been kidnapped, is transferred to a new location by his captor. Here's a recap of everything that happens in episode 2 of Just One Look.

Spoilers ahead from Just One Look episode 2!

Jacek and Alex knew each other in Just One Look

At the beginning of the episode, Borys arrives at Greta's jewelry shop and delivers some interesting news about his daughter and her husband. Like Greta, he also received the same photo and revealed that the young woman with a red X marked over her face is none other than his daughter, Alex. This means that Jacek and Alex knew each other. Borys tells Greta that Alex was found dead outside her home almost 15 years ago. He then shares how he went through her things to see if he could find any clues, and what he discovered is that she was dating a man named Szymon just before she died. The only information he could find on Szymon was that he was studying at Polytechnic at the time, but then suddenly disappeared.

Greta asks Borys if he thinks Szymon is the other guy in the photo, and Borys replies that he believes so. He then shows Greta a picture of his daughter, who was pregnant, and reveals that she was carrying Jacek’s child. While he can't be certain, the way the photo was addressed to Jacek strongly suggests this connection. Despite all the evidence pointing in that direction, Greta refuses to believe it. Borys, convinced they share similar objectives, wants to join forces with Greta to uncover the truth about their respective family members. Greta, however, remains conflicted about the situation. Before departing the shop, Borys leaves his business card with her.

Meanwhile, Jimmy returns to his rundown apartment and uses his laptop to search the Internet for information about Greta. He finds her business website and gazes at the screen with intense focus. The scene then transitions to a flashback where a young Greta meets Jimmy for the first time at an audition for his new music video. They seem to hit it off.

In the present day, Greta meets with Karol, and it's revealed that Karol is Rafal's father. While the exact nature of Greta's relationship with Rafal remains unclear, it’s evident that they were very close, as Karol has continued to look out for her since his death. This suggests that Rafal was likely Greta's boyfriend or a close friend. As Karol and Greta walk together, he tells her that Wiktor Lewinski is about to disclose new information about what happened at the concert 15 years ago. Remember, Wiktor is the arsonist responsible for the fire, and he is soon to be released from prison.

According to Greta, it was believed that Wiktor had already confessed to his motive in the past. He was angry after being expelled from school, which led him to set the warehouse on fire. However, Karol suggests that might not be the real story, which is why Wiktor is now set to reveal new information. Karol believes that Wiktor’s initial confession was just a cover-up, and there’s more to the tragedy that has yet to be uncovered. He also agrees to help Greta find her husband.

Jacek's captor murders an innocent woman

After capturing Jacek and locking him in the trunk of a car, his captor needs a temporary hiding place for him. To find one, he turns to a dating app, searching for a vulnerable woman he can manipulate. He matches with a woman named Maryla and then heads to her place. As they exchange flirtatious banter at her doorstep, he casually asks if he can park his car in her garage. Maryla agrees, unaware of what's inside, and then invites him inside her house.

They flirt a bit more while inside before Maryla gets up from her seat to get wine. However, she takes longer than necessary, which makes the captor suspicious. He gets up from his seat to search for her and finds her in the garage trying to call the police. She found Jacek in the back of the trunk. The captor grabs the phone out of her hands and punches her in the face before throwing the phone at the wall. Then, he punches her a few more times until she's unconscious. Next, he takes Jacek out of the trunk and forces him to call Greta to tell her he will be gone for a few more days. Jacek warns him that people will come looking for him, but the captor ignores him and still forces him to make the call.

Later, the captor places Maryla into the trunk of her car and drives her to a faraway spot. He pours gasoline all over her and the vehicle before setting it on fire with his cigarette, ultimately killing her. He also makes a call to a mysterious individual, asking what to do with Jacek. It’s clear he's working for someone else, and in return for delivering Jacek, he'll be paid. The mysterious person sends a text back, informing him that they’ll pay him, but only if he completes one more task for them.

Greta finally gets in contact with Jacek

Time is ticking, and Greta is desperate to find Jacek. She heads to the police station to try to get some assistance. However, her visit ends up being a frustrating disappointment. She leaves the station and receives a phone call from Jacek. This is the phone call that Jacek's captor forced him to make. Jacek tells Greta he needs space and will be gone for a few more days. Alarmed, Greta presses him with questions, asking where he is and if he’s hurt, but Jacek struggles to respond, unable to say anything more.

She then heads home and searches through Jacek's laptop. As she examines his call log, she notices that the last person he contacted was someone named Sandra Kowalska. Curious and determined, she looks up Sandra’s workplace and goes there to confront her. To Greta’s surprise, Sandra turns out to be Jacek’s lawyer. However, when Greta asks about their recent conversation, Sandra insists she hasn’t spoken to Jacek in years. Skeptical, Greta pulls out the old photo and shows it to Sandra. The moment Sandra lays eyes on it, her expression shifts. It's clear she knows something she isn’t saying, but she dismisses Greta before she can press further.

Greta refuses to give up, though. She waits outside in the parking garage of Sandra's workplace until she comes out. Then, she follows her by car to her next destination, which turns out to be the prison where Wiktor is serving his sentence. This is when Greta finds out that Sandra is his lawyer. She then drives home. While spending time with Kamila, she receives a call from Borys. He shares that he contacted Szymon’s mother and discovered that Szymon left for India about 15 years ago and severed ties with her. He also mentions to Greta that when he brought up her last name, Szymon’s mother immediately recognized it. Greta asks if she can get her phone number, to which Borys replies that he’s working on arranging a meeting.

Before ending the call, Borys informs Greta that he plans to exhume his daughter's body. He also casually suggests that they work together moving forward. Later, while browsing Sandra's Instagram, Greta spots a photo she recognizes. She quickly searches through Jacek's belongings to find it and, upon turning the picture over, discovers it has Sandra's first and maiden name written on the back. Sandra is Jacek's sister! Greta then heads back to Sandra's job to confront her.

In the parking garage, Sandra admits that she is Jacek's sister. She explains to Greta that they are no longer in contact because Jacek has always caused problems for their family. She adds that their last conversation was brief as she had to rush to a meeting. Greta then presses her about the photo again, asking if she recognizes any of the other people in it. Sandra becomes evasive, brushing off the question and claiming that she can't be of any help. Greta then asks Sandra one last question, which concerns her decision to be Wiktor's lawyer. Sandra responds by saying that it's her job before driving off. The episode ends here.

