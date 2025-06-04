Kate Hudson shares how Running Point season 2 marks a first for her career

When you have had a career as long and successful as Kate Hudson's, you would think that there wouldn't be as many opportunities for new firsts. I mean, she's already earned an Academy Award nomination, won a Golden Globe, released an amazing album of original music, written books, and started multiple businesses. She's done everything! Well, except one thing.

While appearing with the Running Point cast and crew at the show's For Your Consideration event, Hudson spoke with E! News and was asked a question about her role as Isla Gordon in the hit Netflix comedy series. Will Marfuggi asked Hudson about the show's second season being her first time reprising a character as the first second season she's acted in.

Hudson was blown away, admitting that it's a "great question," and reflected on the fact that in her extensive career, she hasn't reprised a character. Aside from five episodes of Glee and a season of Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told, she has never been the lead of a television series. None of her iconic movies have had a sequel. This really is her first time reprising a character!

"I was like, 'Oh, sh-t! I got to get home and watch the show again.' I got to, like, watch the show before I get back into it. Yeah, because it'd be kind of nice to see it with some distance and then, you know, like, get right back into it. I'm excited." —Kate Hudson

Running Point season 2 poses an acting challenge, but also a unique opportunity, that Hudson hasn't had so far in her career. Even though I would personally argue that she's something of a character actress (I might be a bit biased since she's one of my favorite actresses), she really hasn't had the chance to continue to craft a character over a long period of time rather than playing one for a single movie or one season of a television show. She can stick with Isla for years!

Production on Running Point season 2 hasn't started just yet, but we're seemingly getting closer and closer. Mindy Kaling, the show's co-creator and executive producer, has teased in multiple photo dumps on Instagram that writing is in progress on the new season. Kaling even posted a photo of the season 2 episode 1 script, which didn't have a title so she didn't give away any minor spoilers. But hopefully, filming should begin later this summer or at least before the end of the year.

There's nothing that will stop Kaling from getting to work on Running Point season 2. Hudson recently opened up about Kaling joining the first table read for season 1 via video chat since she was pregnant and giving notes on production mere hours after giving birth. She's dedicated to making this hilarious show, and we definitely than her for that dedication! We don't have a release date or even a filming start date yet, but Running Point fans are already counting down the days until season 2.