Marvel star set to team with Amazon for new show based on hit YA novels

On April 10, Deadline released exciting romance book adaptation news. Kathryn Newton, known for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and her starring role in Lisa Frankenstein (2024), is set to star and produce the in-the-works Just One Day television series at Amazon Studios.

The romance series consists of two books and one follow-up novella: Just One Day (2013), Just One Year (2014), and Just One Night (2015). Just One Day follows 24 hours told from Allyson's POV, while Just One Year follows an entire year told from Willem's POV. The novella wraps up their love story in one night after spending a year apart. Sherri Cooper-Landsman (Beauty and the Beast) and Jennifer Levin are set to adapt the series.

(L-R): Kathryn Newton as Cassandra "Cassie" Lang and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Marvel Studios' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo by Jay Maidment. © 2022 MARVEL.

My inner romance book lover screamed at this fantastic news. Gayle Forman's If I Stay and Just One Day series are why I love reading and pursue writing. If I Stay was adapted into a movie in 2014, which brought many to tears. Over a decade later, Gayle Forman fans are gifted another adaptation of her second young adult romance series, Just One Day. As a fan, I am excited to see how this series could play out on the small screen as a television series.

Gayle Forman excitingly shared the news on her author Facebook page for her fans. The reaction is incredible, with everyone excited for this development. After a decade, another one of her beloved series receives TV treatment. I don't think they could have picked a better actress to lead the series than Kathryn Newton. Forman agrees, saying that the series is "starring the incomparable Newton, who so GETS Allyson." Newton is the only actress attached to the project at this time. Hopefully, I'm putting this together correctly; if Newton is starring, one can assume she's portraying the Just One Day narrator Allyson Healey.

"If I Stay" Book Signing With Actress Chloe Grace Moretz And Author Gayle Forman | Steve Jennings/GettyImages

The blurb for Just One Night on Amazon summarizes all three books: "Just One Day followed Allyson’s quest to reunite with Willem; Just One Year chronicled the pair’s year apart from Willem’s perspective. Now, back together at last, this delectable e-novella reveals the couple’s final chapter."

I'm eager to see Willem and Allyson's love story on the small screen. After meeting by chance on Allyson's post-graduation European tour, she said yes to joining him in Paris. They're opposites in all the best ways; she's organized and a planner, while he's a free spirit. But as soon as he changes her plans, one day transforms her entire view. He's all she can think about, but then they're separated, and all she wants to do is find him again. It's a rom-com that makes readers believe in love. A story that shows that invisible strings do exist, and the unexpected can happen to the most organized person. What better plan to fall in love than a day in Paris? Honestly, nowhere else.

I will be eagerly waiting the release date, casting, and production news as this story develops.