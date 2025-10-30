Popular Hulu revival gets an exciting renewal update

Sometimes, you have to wonder why a show was canceled in the first place, and that’s certainly the case with King of the Hill. The series was a hit when it ran on broadcast between 1997 and 2009 (when the series finale finally aired), and there was upset from the fans when it was canceled.

The cancellation didn’t make sense at the time, especially since the ratings were steady and then ticked up. It made it all the worst when The Cleveland Show, which took over the timeslot, ended up failing to perform. Disney changed it all when it picked up the rights to the series and brought the revival in 2024 to Hulu.

King of the Hill continues to impress with a two-season renewal

The move was a good one, it would seem. Hulu has now decided to renew King of the Hill, and not just for the standard one season. Instead, the animated comedy has a two-season renewal, and fans can rest easy. This will take the show to season 17!

The great thing is, there are still 10 more episodes of the revival to come before these two seasons. When King of the Hill was revived, it came with a 20-episode order. The first 10 episodes made up season 14, which aired in August 2024. The second set of episodes will make up season 15, and they’re expected to arrive in 2026, according to Deadline.

Hopefully, with the bulk renewal now, we won’t have to wait as long for seasons 16 and 17. While we are more than willing to wait two years for new episodes considering the wait we’ve had for season 14, we’d much rather only have to wait a year!

The King of the Hill revival has focused on change and reconnection

One of the great things about the revival is the way it’s embraced change. The first episode of the revival picked up with Hank and Peggy Hill returning to Arlen, Texas after years of being in Saudi Arabia. The whole landscape in Arlen had changed since they left, and many of the children have now grown up.

There is a bit of a culture shock when it comes to returning home, as anyone who has moved countries or even some states, will know. At the same time, there’s a sense of getting to know the people you once knew well, as lives move on and people make new friends.

By offering this arc, it allowed people to get a sense of the new King of the Hill. There would be change, and while there would be nostalgia, not everything would feel like coming back home, giving us a chance to feel like we are in Hank and Peggy’s shoes.

King of the Hill is available to stream on Hulu with two more seasons now confirmed.