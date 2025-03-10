The Last of Us season 2 trailer teases Joel and Ellie conflict, new dangers, and so much more!

Hypnotic, heartwarming, horrifying, and heart stopping are just four words to best describe The Last of Us season 2 trailer. With millions of views on YouTube, the two-minute trailer unveils more about the new season, infected, intrigue, and all.

The Last of Us season 2 trailer arrives

The Last of Us season 2 premieres Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. This season is a little shorter compared to the first, with a total of seven episodes instead of nine. This hasn't been confirmed yet, but it's likely that one new episode will be released weekly, just like season 1's release schedule. Alright, now that we know when to watch, let's get into the trailer which we shared below.

Let's break down what becomes the clearest: Ellie learns about Joel's lie. The one event that has been hanging over Joel's head since the season 1 finale is finally revealed. And Ellie's reaction is far more devastating than just heartbreak.

Trust is the one thing Ellie valued having been on her own for so long, unable to make and keep solid relationships with others. Unfortunately for Joel, his decision will cost him more than he may have realized. While Abby seems absent from the trailer, her presence is looming, as well as Joel's fate. But Ellie may find new relationships amongst her peers, including a romance.

Courtesy: HBO

But while life at Jackson seems to move at a pace once reminiscent of the world before it ended, evil always lurks beyond its walls. The trailer reveals a massive attack of the infected, which will require some heavy firepower, quite literally from Tommy who has a child of his own to protect along with his family and the community.

But more survivors are revealing themselves, some far from friendly. One thing to keep in mind is the trick of misdirection. There are a multitude of moments that seem to jump seamlessly from past to present. Season 2 takes a five-year time jump, meaning some obvious appearance changes from a multitude of characters, including Joel and Ellie.

Amongst these apparent changes in The Last of Us season 2 is Joel's longer, grayer hair and, more prominently, Ellie's tattoo covering her infection scar. Ellie's biggest secret that she's immune remains as such, and with the tattoo, she'll be able to properly hide it.

Courtesy: HBO

As Joel and Ellie's story continues living in a safe and secure community, adjusting to a life that is a far cry from the violent and unpredictable FEDRA military preparatory school or Boston Quarantine Zone, each day remains uncertain, but that makes it all the more worth treasuring. We can't wait to see what this season has in store!

The second season stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria; as well as newcomers Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, and Catherine O’Hara.

The Last of Us season 2 premieres Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.