Laura Benanti reflects on Mayor of Kingstown season 4’s final episodes

Cindy Stephens was only just introduced in season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown, but she was almost immediately thrown into the thick of things by seeing everything this town and the Anchor Bay Prison have to offer. Thankfully, actor Laura Benanti was more than up for the part. She didn’t just come into the show. She left her mark.

WARNING! Spoilers for season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown !

In our first interview, Laura Benanti revealed that one of her favorite moments came towards the end of the season. After seeing Cindy protect Kyle McLusky when her coworker started killing people, we knew what she meant.

“I feel like, for a show that’s so male-focused, to have a heroine was a great move on their part," Berlanti reflected, praising the creative team. "She has done a lot for Mike and Kyle, but I think to see her in this moment to make the choice and be so brave was a really important part of the season."

Cindy, while new to things, never comes off as needy. This was something Benati took pride in.

“I feel like it was with great effort, but I also feel it was with a genuine integrity. [Cindy is] likely a woman that hasn’t had the best relationships in her life with men and keeps making the same mistakes. And, objectively, being with Mike is a mistake.”

And speaking of Mike, Berlanti is eager to see how his relationship with Kyle can possibly affect her and her family’s future.

“I think that being in the prison, and seeing Kyle, and having a son that could be him (Kyle) in four years, seeing what could happen and what is happening, and seeing the love that Mike has for his brother, is the impetus for a lot of her behavior. Which I think put her (Cindy), and therefore her family, in harm's way.”

While we'll have to wait to see how Mayor of Kingstown comes to an end its fifth and final season, Benanti has some thoughts about what she’d like to see from Cindy's character in the future.

“I would love for us to better understand her backstory. I would love for her past life to catch up with her a little bit. I think it would be interesting to see and answer some questions on why she’s so willing to get involved in all of this chaos so quickly.”

As our conversation drew to a close, Berlanti showed some love to for Bunny (played by Tobi Bamtefa).

"I love Bunny. Bunny is always going to be my guy." She went on to say that she'd like any screen time with him if there is a fifth season. "I want ANY interaction with Bunny."

Hopefully, Berlanti will get her wish of Cindy having scenes with Bunny in the show's final season!