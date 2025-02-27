Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 release date marks Elliot Stabler's long-awaited comeback on Peacock

We have a date for when Law & Order: Organized Crime comes to Peacock and the first look at Elliot Stabler back in action!

Everyone knows the Law & Order franchise has been a cash cow for NBC. For a while, Thursdays were Law & Order nights with the return of the iconic crime show, followed by the long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and then Law & Order: Organized Crime.

In May of 2024, while doing renewals, NBC surprised everyone by announcing that season 5 of Organized Crime would not be airing on the network but rather on Peacock. Now, we have a date as the series will make its Peacock debut on April 17.

It’s a surprising move yet it may work given the show and its storyline. The series brought back Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), who had been a top cop on SVU for 12 seasons. Returning after years working in Europe, Stabler at first had to deal with the murder of his wife and then joined a special task force tackling criminal gangs.

While the other Law & Order shows are procedurals with stand-alone storylines, Organized Crime has longer story arcs with Stabler and his team conducting long-range investigations of various criminals. That’s a bit tricky for NBC viewers, yet it may appeal more to Peacock users. There’s also the opportunity to use streaming's freedom for language and situations that networks won’t allow.

While we have a date, what’s set for Organized Crime on Peacock?

What to expect in Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5

For a reminder, season 4 ended with the squad hunting criminal Julian Emery, who had left New York with a deadly chemical weapon. Stabler’s troubled younger brother Joe had gone undercover inside Emery’s organization and a question if Emery was wise to Joe working for the cops.

The premise for the fifth indicates that besides hunting Emery and Joe, something Stabler did in his time in Europe may come back to haunt him.

“Season 5 will explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.”

The teaser shows Stabler in action as we all glimpse Anyana Bell (Danielle Moné Truit) leading a pack of cops in a raid while Stabler voices over “The pain. The things I’ve seen. All in the pursuit of one thing — justice.”

While we don’t see them in the trailer, season 5 will have Dean Norris as Stabler’s other brother Randall, Rick Gonzalez as Det. Bobby Reyes, and Ainsley Seiger as Det. Jet Slootmaekers. Also Patrick Bergin and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio will join in recurring roles and we may get a cameo from Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson.

The 10-episode season will unfold with the first two installments on April 17 and then new episodes each week afterward. We’ll likely get a longer trailer and more information as we get closer to the release date, but it’s fun to know that Stabler is back on the job for a daring new direction for this Law & Order show!

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premieres April 17 on Peacock.