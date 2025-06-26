Leo Woodall set to seduce Rachel Weisz in Netflix's sexy Vladimir limited series

Netflix consistently delivers the shows we want to watch, and a bulk of those amazing original series are delectable limited series that keep us hooked for a short but always thrilling binge-watch. The streamer has many more limited series coming soon and even more in the works, including the forthcoming limited drama series Vladimir starring and executive produced by Rachel Weisz.

Netflix's Vladimir limited series casts title role

Vladimir was first announced back in March 2025 with Weisz attached as star and executive producer, but the series based on Julia May Jonas' hit 2022 novel of the same name has finally found its titular character. One Day and Prime Target star Leo Woodall will headline the series as Vladimir, the sexy novelist who becomes the object of Weisz's character's desires.

Leo Woodall will star as the titular VLADIMIR — joining Rachel Weisz in the upcoming adaptation of the Julia May Jonas novel.



As a woman’s life unravels, she becomes obsessed with a captivating new colleague and is hell-bent on turning her fantasies into reality. pic.twitter.com/Uu7eXXaoYG — Netflix (@netflix) June 26, 2025

Jonas created and writes the show that adapts her best-seller. "As a woman’s life unravels, she becomes obsessed with her captivating new colleague. Full of sexy secrets, dark humor and complex characters, Vladimir is about what happens when a woman goes hell-bent to turn her fantasies into reality," explains the synopsis in Netflix's press release for the series.

The book has been described as "provocative" and "razor-sharp," which should definitely carry over to the Netflix limited series. Weisz will play the unnamed narrator of the book, who's a college English professor married to a fellow professor at their liberal arts college. The narrator's husband has been subject to allegations for inappropriate relationships with students, leading to the narrator's increased infatuation with Vladimir when he arrives on campus.

Leo Woodall - 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals | Samir Hussein/GettyImages

It's the third limited series starring Woodall that takes place, at least in part, on a college campus. Woodall starred as Dex in Netflix's hit 2024 romantic drama limited series One Day, which followed a couple from their meeting on the day of their university graduation through many years into the future. Meanwhile, Woodall also starred in this year's Apple TV+ academic thriller series Prime Target as a mathematics graduate student whose research causes national security concerns.

Those of us who have been following Woodall's career since his breakthrough role in The White Lotus season 2 are surely super excited about his newest television role. His work continues to get better and better as he expands his talent to star with proven talent, this time with an Academy Award-winning actress. Vladimir not only sounds intriguing and sexy, but the series also sounds fun, the kind of show that will have everyone talking as we binge-watch every episode.

Speaking of, Vladimir will contain eight episodes, the perfect amount for a limited series. Along with Weisz and Jonas executive producing, the series also counts Catastrophe and Bad Sisters star and creator Sharon Horgan among its many additional executive producers. While the series will stream as a Netflix original series, it hails from 20th Television.

Netflix will share plenty more updates on the upcoming series, including more casting additions and a start date for production, and we'll be sure to share each exciting announcement. Vladimir hopefully will begin filming before the end of the year for a release sometime in the third or fourth quarter of 2026, but those are merely best-case predictions. Stay tuned for the latest on the series!

More Netflix stories from Show Snob: