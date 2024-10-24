Liam Payne fans are calling Hulu’s upcoming special Liam Payne’s Final Days distasteful
By Sandy C.
Former One Direction singer and solo artist Liam Payne passed away tragically on Oct. 16. Just a week later, Deadline reports that Hulu will stream an ABC News Studio special titled One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days.
Seconds after the shocking announcement was made, there were already images online of the singer’s trashed hotel room and even Liam’s body. TMZ got a lot of heat for publishing these images – but how did they end up online so quickly? The details, photos, and even the 911 audio reached the public at record speed. And now, a special is headed our way via the streamer, Hulu.
If you were thinking the special would be here in a few months after more research, evidence, and testimonials are gathered, you'd be wrong. No, it's worse than that. One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days will be here tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 24.
When this ABC News Studio special was announced, fans rushed to X to express their disgust, posting “Why do we need that?,” “disgusting,” “...shouldn’t be even broadcast until years later..,” “Jackals,” among other comments. Read more HERE. We couldn't agree more.
Deadline shares that the special will feature interviews with “those close to Payne.” Who, you may ask? Mary Byrne, a fellow X-Factor contestant, is the only one mentioned along with “a social psychologist” and a One Direction fan. I don’t know about you, but I doubt any of these people were actually close to Liam Payne. I don't believe anyone who truly cherished Payne or cares about respecting his family's privacy would agree to participate in this.
One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days will also focus on the dark side of fame and share details about the star’s final days and shocking autopsy reports. Will you be watching? Show Snob will definitely not be tuning in.