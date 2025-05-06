Little House on the Prairie reboot cast: Meet Netflix's new Ingalls family!

A Little House on the Prairie reboot is in the works at Netflix, per Netflix Tudum, and has announced who will complete this generation of the Ingalls family. The beloved fictional characters previously graced our screens in the original adaptation in 1974.

Deadline reported on May 2, "Netflix has assembled the new incarnation of the beloved Ingalls family" for the reboot. The series first announced its casting of Alice Halsey (Lessons in Chemistry), Luke Bracey (Elvis), Crosby Fitzgerald (Palm Royale), and Skywalker Hughes (Joe Pickett).

Deadline shared a brief overview of the series: "It is described as part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West. It picks up the story when the Ingalls have two daughters, Mary and Laura."

Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries, Archive 81) is set to be a showrunner and executive producer on the new series. As a longtime fan, she'll spearhead this project while honoring the beloved book series. Unlike some fans in Instagram comments, I think they'll do this series justice.

Sonnenshine will have some legacy help executive producing, ensuring this new adaptation makes fans proud. Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions is the child of Ed Friendly, who was an executive producer for the 1974 Little House on the Prairie series, which ran from 1974 to 1984 on NBC. Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Dana Fox, and Susanna Fogel have joined the project to executive produce.

Little House on the Prairie reboot cast

Halsey plays Laura, a typical opinionated young girl who inherits much of her personality from her parents. She's fearlessly curious like her father and honest like her mother. She absorbs every detail, making her a great narrator for her story.

Bracey plays Laura's charmingly outgoing father, Charles. He's described as the original "girl dad," who works as a farmer, among other things. Deadline states that Charles would fit seamlessly into the 21st century because of his giving, charming personality. Fitzgerald plays Charles' wife, Caroline, a romantic at heart and a caregiver to her family. Although quiet and practical, nothing can shake her, especially regarding her family and marriage. She and her husband are equal partners in their marriage, which was rare in the 19th century.

Hughes plays the eldest daughter, Mary Ingalls, who inherited her mother's quietness. Like her father, she fits into today's world with her love for poetry and sewing while avoiding the complicated world. Viewers can expect Mary and Laura to argue, but they always protect each other. Michael Landon and Karen Grassle led the 1974 series as the parents, with Melissa Gilbert as Laura and Melissa Sue Anderson as Mary.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we provide news and updates about Netflix's Little House on the Prairie reboot series.