Long Bright River episode 4 recap: It's time to meet Thomas's dad

This post contains spoilers from Long Bright River episode 4 from this point forward.

Following the revelation at the end of episode 3, in which Paula recognized the perp as a cop, Long Bright River episode 4 opens with Mickey talking it over with Truman. The cop was using his power to exploit women for sexual acts, and Mickey believes Paula. She also clears the air with Truman about why she went to Dock's without him. She feared what Dock could reveal about Mickey that she hadn't shared with Truman.

In a flashback to 2005, G-Pop drops Mickey and Kacey off at the police's youth center, which Mickey doesn't want to attend. Even back then, Kacey and Paula were best friends. Mickey keeps to herself and reads a book when Officer Cleare (Matthew Del Negro) talks to her about reading Steinbeck. She seems to regret that moment where she allowed someone (Paula) to get in between her and her sister.

Truman drops by the tire shop again and Mr. Winton (Russell G. Jones) thinks he spoke too soon about Dock. Rumors are flying that Dock's old supplier burned down his building. When Truman asks about the cop soliciting sex, he doesn't know who it is but he believes it. He doesn't trust cops (besides Truman).

Mickey stops into the coffeeshop where the security camera caught footage of the perp. An employee tells Mickey their camera was broken and they didn't file a report. He shows her the footage of a cop's SUV parked in the distance as the camera was smashed. The cop didn't move. She's getting closer to the cop who could be involved in the Kensington murders.

LONG BRIGHT RIVER -- "Blind Spot" Episode 104 --Pictured: (l-r) Amanda Seyfried as Mickey, Nicholas Pinnock as Truman | Photo by: Matt Infante/PEACOCK

Mickey makes an arrest

All of the doubt surrounding cops has Mickey reflecting on the fact that she's the only cop left in her neighborhood who's actually from her neighborhood. People are losing trust in cops, and she feels she's the only one women like Kacey have left to depend on. Mickey responds to a call at home where a little girl answers the door. She enters the home as a man attacks a woman and her children.

Mickey shocks the man and he's arrested. It's Colleen, the former classmate who didn't trust Mickey. Social services takes Colleen's young daughters, and Mickey calms her anxiety about being separated. Naturally, the young girls remind her of herself and Kacey. Colleen's husband Sean, the man Mickey arrested, taunts her from her backseat: "You don't remember me, do you? But I remember you."

Truman gets a tip from Delaware PD about Scanlon and a business called SOK Holdings for them to dig into. A visit to G-Pop sparks a flashback to 2007 as Mickey and Cleare attend a music recital. He's much older and they have an odd relationship. Kacey, who's 12 at this point, didn't show up at the recital. Instead she came home drunk, and G-Pop blames Mickey for her behavior. Kacey seems to feel abandoned by Mickey thanks to Cleare.

Unfortunately, Truman doesn't get far looking into the holding company, but Mickey suggests asking Aura's husband Joe, who works for the DA, to see if he can find out what Scanlon has to do with the murders. Aura agrees to ask her husband and lightly teases Mickey about spending more time with Truman. Mickey leaves her phone number with a victim's parents before Thomas' party.

LONG BRIGHT RIVER -- "Blind Spot" Episode 104 --Pictured: Amanda Seyfried as Mickey | Photo by: Matt Infante/PEACOCK

Simon becomes a suspect

In a flashback to 2009, Cleare pushes Mickey to attend a school that takes her away from Kacey, which holds her back. He wants her to think about her for once, something that's hard for her. The couple kisses in the flashback when Simon's entrance at the party breaks Mickey out of her memory. Here's the big reveal: Officer Cleare is Simon. Simon is Thomas' father. Interesting.

Simon attempts to only drop off a present for Thomas, but Thomas begs him to stay and clings to his leg. Everyone starts to notice. Simon mentions he was trying to do the right thing and "end this the right way." G-Pop follows him outside, and Mickey rushes outside as Simon chokes him. Thomas catches a glimpse of the chaos. Simon tells Mickey to never call him again. He rushes to a very young girl he calls "babe." She's holding a baby. Mickey is stunned.

After putting a distraught Thomas to bed, Mickey notices he drew a girl with pink hair for his family tree. The victim's mother calls Mickey back and she rushes to meet them. She calls Truman to meet her, but he lies and says he's with his daughters when he's really gambling. Mrs. Yoon doesn't recognize the names Jimmy Scanlon or Melissa and doesn't have any information. But scanning the wall of family photos, a picture of Taylor catches Mickey's eye.

She takes the photo out of the frame and notices Taylor attended the police youth club. After leaving the Yoon home, Mickey stops by the youth club. A flashback to 2009 reveals Mickey worked there as a counselor and tried to stop Kacey and Paula from smoking and breaking the rules. Kacey notices Simon watching the exchange behind them. In present day, Mickey checks the photos and recognizes two victims who had Simon as their counselor. Could he be the killer?

