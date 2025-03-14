Long Bright River episode 6 recap: Mickey's family secrets come to light

This post contains spoilers from Long Bright River episode 6 from this point forward.

Picking up the morning after their big kiss in episode 5, Long Bright River episode 6 opens with Mickey and Truman in bed together. They share another kiss, but before Mickey can overthink, he gets dressed and promises to leave before Thomas wakes up. Quickly, they debrief on Sean Kelly being the supposed killer. Kacey still being out there worries Mickey, especially when Simon being the killer would gave her a starting point.

In a flashback to September 2016, Mickey stresses because Kacey has been missing for six months. Simon doesn't do much to reassure Mickey but promises he has his fellow cops looking for her. She's not going to let this go until she finds Kacey, which isn't a big change to where Mickey is in present day.

Mrs. Mahon brings Thomas' bear back and offers to watch him instead of Bethany. (Unless there's something secretly sketchy about Mrs. Mahon, she's a better choice than "Winnie the Pooh.") Once at work, Mickey dismisses a call and chats with Danjarat. Apparently, Sean Kelly was at the first crime scene, the one where Mickey spaced out. She's still unsure he's the killer, which leads her to question him in holding.

She probably shouldn't be doing this (which could be the name of the show), but once she's face to face with Sean, he says, "You set me up." Further fueling her suspicions, he insists he didn't commit the murders but confesses to solicitation. Mickey asks if he's seen Kacey. He doesn't help her, but he taunts her with "I didn't f-ck her, but everybody else did." Another surprise for Mickey: Lafferty's on leave.

Mickey gets attacked on the street

Mickey drops by to check on Lafferty, and he reveals that he's on leave because he was benched by Ahearn for "failure to follow through on tasks." He can't believe that he spoke with Sean Kelly at the first crime scene and didn't see that he was the killer. Lafferty thinks that Sean looked guilty at the scene, but he was distracted by the body to fully be in the moment with Sean. He also shares some interesting insight about Ahearn that gets Mickey's gears running.

After visiting Laffery, Mickey goes to the Kelly house where cops are combing through every corner looking for a connection to the murders. Mickey talks with Colleen in the backyard and assures her she will get her daughters back. Colleen doesn't doubt that Sean was capable of murdering the victims. When she asks if Colleen has seen Kacey, she has no recent information. Colleen also wonders how much of Sean is in her daughters, which is something she can protect them from.

While talking on the phone with Truman on the street, Nicole calls Mickey over and punches her onto the ground. She's kicked and beaten by a group of women. Before she passes out, she sees Dock standing over her. In a flashback to October 2016, Simon returns home at 2 a.m. and Mickey confronts him. He says that he found Kacey and she's clean, but she doesn't want any contact with Mickey.

Mickey wakes up in the hospital with broken ribs and recounts the incident to Truman. Although she was supposed to stay in the hospital another night, she gets out early to reunite with Thomas and has a week off from work. Mrs. Mahon, a former nurse and nun, cleans up her stitches and tells her that Thomas adores her... but maybe too much. He carries all of her stress with him. It's a hard pill to swallow.

Mickey finds Kacey... and her dad

During Mickey's week off, she and Thomas share Christmas moments with Truman, including opening her present before going to G-Pop's. They bought back her English horn, which makes her break down in happy tears. G-Pop notices a change in Mickey when she immediately agrees to allow Thomas to join him at the Mummers Parade. While getting G another beer, she notices the window on the door broken, in the same place Kacey broke it all those years before.

G-Pop says it's been broken for a week, and Mickey naturally asks if it was Kacey. He doesn't know who did it and isn't sure if it was Kacey. Nothing was stolen from his house, but she rushes up to their secret hiding place to see if she left something. There's a stack of letters from their father, Daniel, dated after he supposedly died. Turns out G-Pop sent the letters back and lied that he died.

In a flashback to October 2016, Mickey asks Paula if she's seen Kacey or her boyfriend. Well, Kacey doesn't have a boyfriend. Mickey later finds Kacey high, and she mutters, "I tried to tell you." Mickey doesn't understand. In present day, Mickey drops Thomas off with Mrs. Mahon and drives to the Delaware address on her dad's letters. When she arrives at the house, she immediately sees the red pickup truck.

She knocks on the door and Kacey answers! She's pregnant, but slams the door in her face. Back in the 2016 flashback, the thing Kacey tried to tell Mickey? A pregnancy. The father is Simon. The baby is Thomas. In present day, Mickey's dad runs after her with a young girl in his arm. It's his girlfriend's granddaughter Sophia. Mickey and Daniel (Michael Gaston) go for a walk. Kacey has been with him for a few months, and he had stopped by Mickey's place a few times. He's clean now and helped Kacey get clean. That was his basement floor she was on.

Mickey's dad reveals that Dock's the father of Kacey's baby. Daniel wants a relationship with Mickey, but Kacey needs more time, even though she left the letters at G-Pop's. There's some unresolved issues about Mickey taking Thomas from Kacey. Mickey takes a phone call from Aura and insists she comes to her office. There's a new victim: Paula. Aura says it looks like an overdose, but Mickey believes otherwise.

