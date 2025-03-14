Long Bright River episode 7 recap: Kacey discovers the killer's identity

This post contains spoilers from Long Bright River episode 7 from this point forward.

After Mickey taking in Paula's shocking death in episode 6, Long Bright River opens its penultimate episode with her still adamant that it's not an overdose. Ahearn wouldn't allow Aura to perform a toxicology report, which honestly makes Ahearn look suspicious. When Mickey reveals that she found Kacey, Aura asks how she is, which prompts a flashback to 2016.

Paula called Mickey after Kacey gave birth to Thomas because she isn't doing well. Kacey's still on drugs even though she was pregnant. Mickey quickly runs after the nurse who took Thomas to the NICU to ask about the baby's health. He's in withdrawal. In present day, she shares the truth about Thomas to Truman. She's never told anybody what happened because of the optics of Simon sleeping with Kacey.

Mickey broke up with Simon when she found out Kacey was pregnant, and taking Thomas was a byproduct of Mickey not believing Kacey could get clean for him. Truman helps her come to terms with the situation now that Kacey's safe and they can both heal. But it's nagging to Mickey that Paula's dead after she identified the perp was a cop and Mickey gave up her name to Ahearn.

She's still determined to find the truth, whether Ahearn's protecting someone or Simon really has something else to hide. Mickey confronts Simon at his precinct to question him, opening with an accusation about killing the women in Kensington and another about grooming her. He denies killing the women and says that he paid for their time, including Kacey's. Mickey punches him when he alludes that Thomas' conception was a transaction.

Mickey and Kacey finally reunite

Mickey rules out Simon as the killer since he admits to being in Salem when the first three victims were killed. Well, we're back to square one. Mickey returns back to work after her time off and the holidays, but she only gets a warm welcome from Danjarat. She informs him about Paula's death and asks about making a call for an autopsy. He notes that Sean Kelly was in custody for Paula's death, and therein lies the mystery, Danjarat! Ahearn spots their conversation from afar.

Truman speaks with DiPaolo again, this time about Ahearn. DiPaolo insists that Ahearn isn't a killer, but Truman counters with the possibility of him covering for one. He agrees to poke around to see if there's anything he can find, but DiPaolo suggests that Mickey is clouding his judgment. Meanwhile, Mickey brings flowers to Paula's mother's house but can't bring herself to knock on the door when she reads the dozens of grief cards.

As Mickey remembers answering questions about Kacey's addiction and suggesting herself for custody of Thomas, Truman texts her that Jimmy Scanlon was found dead in the water after a gunshot in the back. Mickey and Truman piece together clues and facts surrounding the new evidence. Later, G-Pop drops by Mickey's place to apologize for lying to her about her dad. During their conversation, G-Pop reveals that Kacey was born in withdrawal, too. She fears that Thomas could have the same outcome since addiction wasn't Kacey's choice.

During Paula's funeral, Mickey catches unwelcome looks from Nicole and her friends, the ones that attacked her. Kacey shows up at the funeral and chooses to sit with Mickey instead of Nicole. It's awkward, but they share a look at each other. Truman looks into Jimmy's work at Riverway, but the owner isn't aware of any potential salacious activities Jimmy could have been up to.

After the funeral, Mickey and Kacey finally talk. Mickey apologizes for everything that's happened between them. Kacey's insistent that she's keeping this baby, which Mickey knows. Mickey tries to ask why Kacey left the letters, but she doesn't answer. She just gets into Daniel's red pickup truck. Aura calls Mickey with the results of Paula's toxicology report. Insulin was in normal range. Paula's death was an overdose on synthetic opioids.

Truman could be the key to the case

Kacey shows up at Mickey's door with the answer to her question. She left the letters to let her know that their dad was alive. Kacey accepts Mickey's invitation to come in and have a longer conversation. She needed Mickey to believe in her instead of just taking Thomas away. But she concedes that maybe she's gotten to the place she's at now because all of that happened. Mickey lets Kacey see Thomas while he's sleeping, and it's an emotional moment.

The sisters continue to talk about what happened to Paula, but Kacey doesn't blame Mickey. Truman calls and Mickey agrees to meet him tomorrow so she can keep talking with Kacey. She knows where to find Emily Morris, but she has to go without Mickey. Even though they have a long way to go, they have made immeasurable strides in repairing their relationship and sisterhood.

Truman fills Mickey in on what he learned about Jimmy. He plans to go back on Jimmy's route, where Emily got off, to see what he can find. Mickey continues to worry about Kacey after she doesn't check in, who's at the encampment looking for Emily/Melissa. Mickey joins Truman to the docks where lots of product is being taken by law enforcement. He chats with an officer on the scene that he knows at the same time that Kacey enters a rundown home full of addicts.

After receiving the new intel from Truman, Mickey has a new theory: Scanlon met Taylor Yoon at the diner and had an argument and after that, SOK Holdings stopped paying Scanlon, which pushed Scanlon to stop running drugs. Taylor gets killed with an insulin overdose, Scalon and Melissa both get shot, and Paula IDs the perp as a cop and ends up dead. Mickey believes they should have been crossing Scanlon with cops. Truman worries they have entered much dangerous territory that could get Mickey killed.

She doesn't listen to Truman's concerns because she only sees it as reason to keep pushing for the truth. Mickey takes off for the encampment to find Kacey. Finally, Kacey texts Mickey with her location. Once there, Mickey enters the house and finds Kacey distraught. She found Melissa but she quickly left. Mickey asks if Melissa told her who shot her, and Kacey drops the bomb: Melissa said the killer is Truman Dawes. Truman?!

