Longshot Euphoria endings that could happen in the season 3 finale

The season finale of Euphoria will determine if this season was good or bad. While I’ve enjoyed what he’s seen, the critique is understandable. There have been some head-scratching moments and alterations to characters’ personalities that may not make sense. But the acting remains excellent, and the alterations make sense considering the privilege they grew up with.

Now that we’ve come to the season finale, I will look at the main characters and guess at what their fates could be. Some of your favorite characters may have a bad time, while the ones you hate come out of this smelling like roses. Let’s begin with everyone’s favorite, despite the nonsense they get into.

Zendaya in Euphoria season 3 episode 2 - Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Rue

I’ve seen a lot of theories that Rue is going to die. One of the reasons for this is that she has talked about storylines that she wasn’t around for. However, I don’t think that’s the case. This can easily be explained since tons of shows and comic books have characters narrate things they didn’t see or experience.

I think Rue does what she always does and escapes death and prosecution from the DEA, but this will be the last time we see her in this series. If Euphoria continues, I fully expect Maddy to become the new narrator.

Hunter Schafer in Euphoria season 3 episode 3. Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO.

Jules

Jules hasn’t been a huge part of this season, and that could be because she’s been booked and busy with a lot of upcoming projects. Because of that, I think the season finale will be the last time we see her on this show. It wouldn’t be shocking if her sugar daddy were more violent than we know and he killed her.

Bishop

One of my favorite theories is that Bishop is really Alamo Brown. It would make sense for him to be the real boss since he has more self-control than Alamo Brown. Plus, Bishop seems like the kind of person who understands that being the face of a criminal empire is foolish and normally ends in jail time. Sadly, I don’t think that’s the case.

Bishop will be one of the few people in Alamo Brown’s employ who don’t end up arrested or murdered. First, Bishop is too smart. Second, he doesn’t move without a purpose. Lastly, he pays attention to everything. It would be out of character for him to be arrested or killed.

Toby Wallace and Chloe Cherry in Euphoria season 3 episode 7 - Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Faye

Faye is going to die. She’s had multiple opportunities to do the right thing and make up for being part of the reason Fez is in jail, and she failed. She’s a greedy idiot who is willing to let her Nazi boyfriend kill or hurt Rue over money. If she survives this season, then I may have to start agreeing with the criticism of this show.

Euphoria season 3 episode 7 - Alexa Demie - Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Maddy

Maddy is currently at her worst. She was fired after her boss found out that she was managing Cassie’s OnlyFans and later had to make a deal with Alamo Brown that cost her money and possibly her pride. But Maddy doesn’t let anything keep her down. The trailer may show her crying at a table with Cassie, but it’s doubtful that she will leave this season in tears.

As it was previously mentioned, I think Maddy will be the new narrator if there’s a fourth season of Euphoria. If that’s the case, then she will need a bigger role in the show. With everything she’s been through and her expertise when it comes to managing sex workers, she could become the biggest madame in California. Honestly, I’d rather watch that show than some of the things we’ve seen this season.

Magick

Magick has been protecting herself since the beginning of the season, and that will continue in the finale. If Maddy becomes her boss, then she will be second in command at the Silver Slipper. It makes sense since she knows the game and will be an asset and make the club a better and more comfortable place to work.

Cassie

In previous articles, I’ve mentioned that Cassie always ends up on top. Admittedly, I was wrong. For example, in the season 2 finale of Euphoria, Cassie loses her friendship with Maddy and gets beaten up. Had they remained friends, she probably wouldn’t have married Nate and avoided her current issues.

Cassie will continue to work with Maddy because she owes her. However, I don’t think Maddy will have to threaten her. Cassie was almost killed and saw her husband’s deformed, dead body. And this is after watching Naz’s goons cut his toe off on their honeymoon. Without anyone left in her life, it will be easier for Maddy to persuade her to work for her.

Maude Apatow in Euphoria season 3 on HBO - Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Lexi

This will be the only section where I’m basing my prediction on my hope. I want Lexi’s script to be so good that she ends up writing full-time. She deserves this for doing everything the right way, despite the distractions in her life. Sadly, if anyone will have an unfortunate ending, it’s her.

Alamo Brown and Laurie

I put them together because both of their fates are connected to the DEA. Laurie will be arrested while Brown is killed.

Laurie understands that she can serve her time in prison and still be a boss. Alamo Brown’s pride won’t allow him to spend a second behind bars. The part in the trailer with Alamo Brown riding the horse is likely him going right at the DEA. It would be an appropriate end for someone who claims to be a cowboy.