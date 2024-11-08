Love is Blind is the most streamed show, but Outer Banks not far behind (Nielsen Charts Top 10)
By Sandy C.
Love may not be blind, but it sure is fun to watch! According to Nielsen streaming charts, audiences tuned in to stream the new season of Love is Blind by the millions! What other shows are in the Top 10 most streamed? Find out below!
It’s no secret that people love drama, it’s why we are obsessed with reality TV! That said, Love is Blind has been one of the most popular reality shows to stream on Netflix since the first season premiered. Not all seasons of Love is Blind have been equally entertaining, but the latest season 7 episodes are everything we could have asked for.
Love is Blind premiered on Oct. 2 and concluded on Oct. 30, and audiences were quick to stream all the episodes as they became available. Nielson shared that over 1.2 billion minutes of Love is Blind have been viewed since this release.
Next, we have Outer Banks, which followed Love is Blind pretty closely behind with just over 1.1 billion minutes viewed. Since new episodes arrived just this week, I’m betting we’ll see Outer Banks get first place next time Nielsen releases the top 10.
Check out which other shows made the top 10 and let us know if you contributed to the minutes watched! Please note that numbers are approximate, see the charts shared by Deadline HERE.
The top 10 most streamed original shows, from Nielsen’s Charts
- Love is Blind on Netflix, 1.2 billion minutes
- Outer Banks on Netflix, 1.1 billion minutes
- The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix, 953 million minutes
- Nobody Wants This on Netflix, 787 million minutes
- Tulsa King on Paramount+, 572 million minutes
- Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, 429 million minutes
- The Great British Baking Show on Netflix, 415 million minutes
- The Rings of Power on Prime Video, 375 million minutes
- Agatha All Along on Disney+, 310 million minutes
- Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix, 300 million minutes
Are you surprised by any of the shows that made the top 10? I know how popular The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is, but to see it at number three is surprising since it’s not a new release. And as you can see, Netflix continues to be the most popular streaming platform. What will you be streaming next?